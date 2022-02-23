Without Failed World Leaders, America Would Have Nothing to Report

Don't like to read?

Without stupid people, and failed world leaders, America would have nothing to report. The world’s population is nearly eight billion people. Around 90 to 95 percent of all men, women, and children want the same things:

Safe housing;

Enough food;

Safe drinking water;

Access to medical care when necessary;

And security for themselves and those they love.

Everything else is secondary.

The world is a “hot mess” in the 21st century, and the United States of America is near number one on the list of developed nations with the worst quality of life for the average citizen.

Most polls mean nothing to the majority of human beings on the planet, but a recent poll places the citizens in America 20th in quality of life is very important and unforgivable.

With just over four percent of the world’s population, America is the wealthiest nation in the world, per capita. Nearly one-half of 330 million people survive at the low-income level or below the poverty line in the country.

Ten percent of America’s population controls 70 percent of the nation’s wealth.

Beginning in 1981, as the Reagan administration focused its domestic agenda on the wealthiest citizens in America, the phenomenon is known as “income inequality” began to grow. The gap is wider today, as the nation’s largest and most profitable corporations are “price gouging” consumers, and calling it “inflation.” These same large companies experienced an increase in their profit margin during the pandemic. This is the reason for the quote, “America is no longer a country, it is a business.”

Most of the problems which exist today can be directly attributed to the voting public. Those who exercise their first amendment right are often uninformed and vote for a candidate with an “R” or “D” next to their name, or what they hear on television campaign ads. This is why failures like Trump, Cruz, Hawley, Johnson, McConnell, Grassley, Boebert, Taylor-Greene, Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and many other right-wing incompetents receive the gift of living luxurious and privileged lives.

Ignorant voters create bad governments, and the 545 men and women in Washington today are, for the most part, uncaring and incompetent. There are 435 members of the House, 100 senators, 9 Supreme Court Justices, and one President who control the lives of all 330 million Americans. One bad choice is one too many.

One of the primary reasons the government of the United States of America is dysfunctional has its roots in the old adage: “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Both the legislative and judicial branches offer opportunities to remain in government for a lifetime.

Congress refuses to impose term limits on itself, and Supreme Court Justices are appointed for life. This is a serious problem which is only becoming worse.

Term limits were established for the nation’s president in 1947 with the passage of the 22nd amendment. America’s president can serve no more than two terms, or a total of 10 years if he or she replaces a sitting president who was incapable of performing his or her duties.

Although this was a political response to the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was unbeatable between 1932 and his death in 1945, many agree with the premise. This amendment prevents the establishment of a monarch or a dictator.

Americans must require the same from the legislative and judicial branches. Not forcing term limits on everyone who serves in Washington creates an excess of power, an ineffectual legislative body, and an arrogant and partisan Court.

All eligible voters should do their job. Know the candidates and give a precious vote to the man or woman whose position on the issues is most closely aligned with an individual’s own thought process. Voting for a party or individuals based on an ad you see on television is moronic and dangerous.

The people need good government, and unfortunately, one entire party is diametrically opposed to the needs and wishes of the majority in America. The polls prove that those who call themselves “Republicans” do not care about you or me. They are loyal to their supporters: 788 billionaires and 22.3 million millionaires.

Your vote can restore democracy in Washington. The plutocracy which now exists must be stopped. “All governments are bad, some are just worse than others.” This is another quote I strongly support and believe.

Op-ed by James Turnage

