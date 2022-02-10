Biden Deserves More Praise

Don't like to read?

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are surprisingly low. Although he has accomplished more in one year than former-President Donald Trump has in his entire life, Biden is not receiving the praise he deserves. Why? The mainstream media continues to support Trump’s lies and downplay the successes of a real American President.

Other issues must be addressed; two are of great interest to working-class Americans should be the lead story in every news broadcast in the United States. First, the nation’s economy has been growing faster than at any time since 1984. The second is surprising given the fact that the world continues to fight the coronavirus — job growth in the U.S. is setting records.

The fake journalists at Fox Noise are fuming. They refuse to tell their ignorant viewers the truth, but, as it always does, the facts are rising into the light of day. Reality cannot be hidden forever.

Over four long years, the Trump administration accomplished nothing which would have positively affected the majority of all Americans. Instead, he signed permanent tax cuts for the one percent of wealthiest Americans and major corporations. That is it. The issues facing the country when he pretended to take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017, remained on Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden had him removed from the White House.

Trump voters received what they deserved. They chose an old obese man who has never worked a day in his life to lead a nation of 330 million people. Instead, he spent four years partying with millionaires and billionaires at Mar-a-Lago, golfing, holding hate rallies, and watching television. Records prove that he never expected to win the electoral college, he did not know what is required from a legitimate president, and he chose not to learn anything over four very long years.

President Biden has been in Washington for 49 years as a senator, vice-president, and president. His only obstruction to repairing the damage caused by the neglect of his predecessor is the “party of no.” Today’s fake Republicans (RINOs) are nothing but a group of obstructionists.

It is criminal that the one bill proposed by Democrats was not passed unanimously in the senate. The First Amendment guarantees the right to vote for every American citizen. However, every Republican and two fake Democrats voted against the “Right to Vote Act,” which would have prevented voter suppression.

Every right-wing politician voted against repealing the unconstitutional and anti-democratic rule known as the filibuster. This biased and prejudicial rule prevents the passage of legislation with a simple majority. This is another obstructionist tactic.

The truth is that the Republican Party began its demise in 1981. After four years of Trump’s vile and destructive reign of terror in the White House, the GOP no longer exists.

In collaboration with Fox Noise, the Trump Party succeeds with a conspiracy theory belittling the enormous accomplishments of a real American President — Joe Biden.

He was immediately faced with the challenge of controlling the pandemic. Unfortunately, nothing was put in place to distribute the vaccine, which would lessen the number of infections and deaths related to Covid-19. Biden continues his efforts to improve the lives of all Americans, but Republicans continue their intention to prevent progress.

Fox continued its anti-American propaganda, falsely claiming that the vaccine was dangerous. Fox’s license would likely be revoked if the FCC licensed them, but they are not.

I voted for President Biden, but I was not a supporter. I believed that our country needed a woman in the White House who was closer in age to the average 38.2-year-old American. However, the president exceeded my expectations.

It would be easy to say that “anyone would have been an improvement after four years of the failed malignant narcissist who divided our county forever.” Still, Biden proved that he is a working president who serves all Americans. He has proven that experience is far more important than empty words.

Op-ed by James Turnage

