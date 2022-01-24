Why Americans Must Support the Freedom to Vote Act

Don't like to read?

Anyone who values the U.S., and loves the nation that gave them freedom and opportunity, must support the Freedom to Vote Act. The basic premise for the existence of America is founded in the First Amendment:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Included in freedom of speech is the right to vote. America’s Founding Fathers believed that country’s citizens should have a voice in the nation’s government. As a result, the right to vote became the most critical responsibility of every American citizen.

No man or woman who claims to be an American can possibly oppose the Freedom to Vote Act. If those who serve in Washington do not believe that everyone should vote, that a 100 percent voter turnout would make America a great nation, they must be removed from their lives of luxury and privilege. Any member of the House or Senate who supports voter suppression violates their oath and is unfit for office.

It is fair to claim that any man or woman in Washington who refuses to vote for the Freedom to Vote Act supports voter suppression. This means that all Republicans and Democrats, Joe Manchin (Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) are opposed to the First Amendment. They believe in white supremacy and bigotry.

The truth is that every Republican is fighting against the very law they should be supporting if they believe in the Constitution and the most essential right guaranteed to every American. Without the freedom to vote have no weapons available to defeat corruption in Washington.

If citizens are unable to vote, fascism will replace democracy. Without the freedom to vote, Americans’ needs and wishes will forever be ignored and soon forgotten.

Once again, the mainstream media should be condemned, especially those on television. They refuse to report the truth. If they genuinely cared about the nation’s future, they would be praising President Joe Biden for his accomplishments and his plans for America’s future.

Instead of blaming Biden, their criticism should be focused on today’s fake Republicans (RINOs), who continue to be “the party of no” whenever the issue is to aid the majority of the nation’s people. Their support remains an exclusive benefit for big business and the super-wealthy.

Republicans hate elections. They are very aware that they lose when there is a large turnout. Most Americans support a Democratic platform.

For every man and woman in Washington who claims to be a Republican, the 2020 election was frightening. President Biden received the votes of more than 81 million Americans. It was the most significant election in our nation’s history because the pandemic forced the government to allow eligible Americans the freedom to vote by expanding how ballots can be returned.

Republicans suffered huge losses across the country, and if this continues in 2022 and 2024, they will continue to lose members in Congress, and a Republican living in the White House will become nothing more than a dream. This will only happen when every eligible America accepts and pushes legislators to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

Finally, the truth is if the Electoral College did not exist, no Republican would have become the President of the United States since 1993. The people consistently chose Democrats and Independents. Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump were not elected by the American people; they were elected by the so-called red states.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Business Insider: What’s in the major voting rights bill that Senate Republicans voted to block; by Grace Panetta

The United States Department of Justice: Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Elvert Barnes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License