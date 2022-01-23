Colin Jost Jokes About Boat Purchase on ‘Weekend Update’

Don't like to read?

In a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, Colin Jost joked about “sinking several hundred thousand dollars into a boat…and it was hilarious,” reports TMZ. The gag started when Alex Moffat’s character “Guy Who Bought a Boat” stopped by “Weekend Update” to offer his tailgating tips.

Moffat rattled off his advice, then he turned to Jost and announced he knew of someone else who recently bought a boat. He introduced Pete Davidson as “Guy Who Just Bought a Ferry,” who purchased the “windowless van of the sea” with Jost and Paul Italia.

Theirs was Wednesday’s winning bid for the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry, the John F. Kennedy, according to NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The 277-foot vessel shuttled people between Manhatten and Staten Island from 1965 through last August.

“We wanted to figure out a way to save it and something special with it,” explains Italia, a real estates investor and co-owner of The Stand, a restaurant and comedy club.

In the sketch, Davidson ribs Jost about being boat people now. “I mean, you always were. You look like your own the yacht they rent out for rap videos,” he added. Jost’s reply, “It’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through,” offered some insight about their $280,000 “rehab project.”

“I’m just cracking up at the thought of Pete Davidson writing out a check to the DCAS,” posts Twitter user@hurryuprachel.

“A retired, hulking ferry…has been purchased by a group of investors including American comedians Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. The goal: turn it into an entertainment venue,” tweeted AFP News Agency.

Italia explained that the trio plans to transform the ferry into a live entertainment space featuring comedy, music, art, food, and more. Transforming it “will cost millions of dollars, and that won’t happen anytime soon,” he added.”

Jost and his partners’ project is in its early stages. Now that they have completed the first step, acquiring the Staten Island Ferry, the next step is finding somewhere to dock the vessel. They only have 10 days from the date of purchase to two the boat to its new location.

Not having a dock yet was part of the “Saturday Night Live” sketch. It would not be a stretch to think that fans will hear updates from Jost and the gang about their new venture.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

