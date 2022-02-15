Federal Government Refused to Bring Trump Down, New York May Place Him in State Prison

Don't like to read?

Impeached twice, guilty of committing dozens of Constitutional violations, and organizing a failed coup, Donald Trump remains a free man. This just might change soon.

Trump has been charged with multiple crimes related to his personal business operations by the state of New York. Americans have known for some time that Trump played a game that allowed him to avoid paying taxes by offering reduced values for his properties, but inflating the value of those same properties when seeking loans from large banks such as Deutsche Bank.

On Monday, the accounting firm “Mazars” announced it was ending its long-time relationship with the Trump organization, citing “non-waivable conflict of interest.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office has been attempting to subpoena Donald Trump, Trump Jr., and Ivanka for months. They continue their attempts to enforce active subpoenas seeking financial records. A hearing is set for Thursday.

CNN is suggesting that Mazars is attempting to protect its own interests as the pressure on Trump continues to escalate. Mazars issued the following statement.

“We have come to this conclusion based, in part, upon the filings made by the New York Attorney General on January 18, 2022, our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources,” Mazars wrote in a letter to the Trump organization’s chief legal officer, advising them to no longer rely on financial statements ending June 2011 through June 2020.

While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate.

Those who do not think these violations are serious, remember that the notorious criminal Al Capone was finally placed in federal prison for tax evasion. He died in that prison never convicted of murder or drug trafficking.

This author has many reasons to believe that investigations into Trump’s business ventures will reveal a life of crime related to his desperation to be recognized as a billionaire. The truth is that Trump failed at every effort in his 75 years, but was bailed out by others, including Russian oligarchs and the Saudi Royal Family. This explains why he gave nuclear secrets to the Saudis, and why close friends of Vladimir Putin were members of his original cabinet.

Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first Secretary of State, lacked a single quality that made him a logical choice for this position. He was the CEO of Exxon but had never held any position in government. The only reason he was chosen was because of his close personal and business relationship with Putin. The Russian leader awarded Tillerson with a medal, the highest honor a non-Russian can receive.

Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, also maintained a close relationship with the Russian president. At one time, Ross was the president of the Bank of Cyprus, which is owned by Putin.

This author claims that although Trump was born in the United States, he is not an American. He shares none of the principles or morals of a true patriot. His beliefs are in plutocracy and a fascist government to protect and rule by the wealthy. He never should have been allowed to take the oath of office because the words meant nothing to him. He was opposed to his promise “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” His Constitutional violations were many, including the planning of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

It’s time that some government agency files charges against him, sends him to trial, and locks him up for the remainder of his pitiful life.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

