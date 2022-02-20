In a Battle of Wits Tucker Carlson Arrives Unarmed

Don't like to read?

Tucker Carlson joined Fox’s list of fake journalists after Megyn Kelly left. He had a slow beginning but has become the worst of the worst, out-lying Sean Hannity. His conspiracy theories and blatant lies number in the thousands as he continues his efforts to divide the American people. Although he continues to lose sponsors because of his anti-vaccine rants, and his support of Donald Trump’s “big lie,” Rupert Murdoch continues to keep him employed. This is typical of Fox.

However, each time Carlson engages in an argument with an informed member of the press or Congress, he makes a complete idiot of himself.

On his pitiful Friday night broadcast, he began talking about a new book “Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC.” The authors referred to the young New York congresswoman as living “fully out loud while female.” This was more than the fake journalist could take.

After playing a video clip of Ocasio-Cortez applying makeup while describing difficulties of being taken seriously as a young woman of color, Carlson called her “dumb” and baselessly asserted that it was “absurd” that the Hispanic congresswoman considered herself a person of color.

Could he be any more racist? This is obviously a rhetorical question. Carlson was just beginning.

No one ever dares to challenge that description, but every honest person knows it is hilariously absurd. There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a ‘woman of color,’ because she’s not!

“She’s a rich, entitled white lady,” Carlson continued. “She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same, it doesn’t matter what shade they are.

Wow, wow, wow. If this author could think of a word stronger than “despicable,” he would use it.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by sharing a clip of Carlson making the claim to Twitter alongside the caption, “This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo,” referring to the Spanish-language term of derision “pendejo.”

All this from an immature, angry, white man who has never done anything in his life for his country, in this author’s opinion. Carlson is a perfect example of what is wrong with the nation today. He is intentionally misleading the American people and dividing the nation with the intention of helping today’s Republicans, in name only, win elections they do not deserve.

When Trump was defiling the White House, it was Sean Hannity who was the vilest of the “fab four:” Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and himself. However, Carlson tried harder and is now lower than the other scum who are rich because they are willing to lie and create outrageous conspiracy theories.

The reason he hates AOC is that she stands up for what is right. She serves the less fortunate, and underserved. She is not a member of the plutocracy which Carlson helped create.

America would be a much better place if there were more people like AOC, and far fewer like Carlson.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

