Lacking Intelligence Criminals Donald Trump Convicts Himself

Throughout the history of crime in America, thousands of criminals convict themselves. They believe they are intelligent enough to fool the authorities but overestimate their own I.Q.s. Their emotions and egos eventually reveal themselves and give law enforcement everything it needs for a conviction. Donald Trump is one of these perpetrators.

I believe that the charges facing the Trump family, levied by the state of New York, are far more serious and damaging to Trump and his cronies than when he was twice impeached by the House of Representatives. Moscow Mitch McConnell’s Senate refused to give Trump a fair trial, but New York will.

On Monday, Trump disavowed any knowledge related to a 30 percent brand premium attached to his properties. The basis for the charges against him is pure fraud. When his taxes were filed, Trump and his accounting firm, Mazars, devalued the worth of his properties. The result was his ability to pay very little or no taxes at all. However, when he sought loans based on the collateral of his New York properties he inflated the value of those same properties.

This author, and many others, have known about this practice for some time, having read a large amount of information about the Trump family business. It was common knowledge in the financial industry.

After Trump’s statement on Monday, the malignant narcissist could not resist bragging about his “great wealth.” In 2014, Trump claimed that he was worth 5.7 billion dollars, but there is no evidence to prove this claim. He has constantly refused to reveal his tax returns.

While bragging about his supposed wealth, he offered information that “this number did not include his brand premium.” This is a paraphrase.

So, which way is it, Donny? Are you simply bragging about nothing, or were you fully aware of the facts offered by Mazars that you were engaged in attaching the brand premium whenever it suited your needs?

What will be most interesting during the likely trial, is the exposure of Trump’s lifelong business failures and shady transactions. It is known that he bribes public officials, and frequently refuses to pay contractors, but what other crimes and misdemeanors lie hidden in his past?

Although Trump needed the assistance of Vladimir Putin to win the Electoral College in 2016, he made fools of millions of Americans who eagerly gave him their precious votes. It is entirely unbelievable to believe 74 million ballots were cast in his favor again in 2020, even though he had been exposed as a charlatan and a criminal.

Something is very wrong with this country. Fascism is a strong force within the right-wing of government. After Trump’s illegitimate election in 2016, millions of white supremacists, Neo-Nazi leaning men, and women came out from the shadows. They compose of what FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress has become the greatest danger to the American people: domestic terrorism. Nothing proved this more than the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

I love my country because I love our nation’s people. America is a diverse, interesting, and complex people who share a few common goals. The problems Americans face are the result of a failed and incompetent government. That can change if people vote in every election and vote wisely.

Become an Independent, informed voter, and change will happen.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Political Investigations Reporter Asawin Suebsaeng Senior Political Reporter

