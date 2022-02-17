New York AG James Draws New Backlash From Trump Family

Don't like to read?

After New York Attorney General Letitia James publically disclosed Donald Trump’s accounting firm denounced all financial statements created on behalf of the Trump Organization between 2011-2020, indicating that these reports should not be considered reliable. The former president and his third child, Eric, made considerable noise against the newest allegations. Mazars, the company’s longtime accountant, further separated itself in declaring they will no longer perform services for Trump’s New York-based real estate business.

The former president released a five-page statement criticizing James and other New York officials. Trump renewed his claim that “the investigation is a political and racist attack,” according to U.S. News & World Report. He further asserted Mazars was practically forced to resign; he defended his New York-based business’ financial statements.

In his five-page tirade, Trump suggested that the police and “fake news media” look into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The latter also ran against him in the 2016 presidential election. He also proposed investigating “murders, drug dealers, and rapists” instead of wasting his time and money.

New York’s attorney general spoke out against the former president’s defense of Mazar’s financial statements. She said Trump’s declaration contradicts his attorneys’ court filings. Parties involved in legal proceedings often dispute facts. It is, however, unusual for defendants to disagree with their lawyers’ signed pleading, explained James.

Trump Organization Vice President Verbally Attacks New York Attorney General

Trump Organization’s vice president, Eric, claims he will alter the focus of a virtual court hearing set for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Reportedly, the company’s lawyers will provide Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron with evidence against the New York attorney general. He claims to have 81 pages of so-called proof that James is blatantly unethical. In those pages, he asserts, are references to the times she promised that the former president would get to know her name.

On Thursday, our team will be in front of a New York Judge outlining the blatantly unethical behavior of @TishJames the NY Attorney General. There are 81 pages of videos, tweets & fundraising solicitations (some as recent as two weeks ago) in our lawsuit for the judge to see. pic.twitter.com/CW2scCVq29 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 15, 2022

During the hearing, the New York attorney general is set to ask Justice Engoron to force Donald, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. to comply with civil subpoenas. In addition to their testimonies, the lawfully filed subpoenas are seeking documents, including papers in at least 24 file cabinets from

Trump Tower headquarters in Manhatten.

James reported that when Justice Engoron compelled Trump’s third child to give his deposition in October, he invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination over 500 times.

In addition to this case, there are at least 19 additional cases against the former president, seven for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, six financial — including this case, two for election interference, one sexual misconduct suit, and three others, reports The Guardian.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

