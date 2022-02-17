To Poll Participants Compare Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s First Year as President

Don't like to read?

Apparently, the American people are even less informed than first believed. It is known that the people of this nation are less aware of what happens in the government than any other nation, but this is ridiculous and even moronic.

A recent poll revealed that the majority believe Donald Trump accomplished more in his first year than Joe Biden. Now, this author will compare the two.

Under the Trump Administration

If Constitutional violations are considered “accomplishments,” Trump hit the ground running. He signed an Executive Order immediately, banning all Muslims from entering the United States with the exception of his friends from Saudi Arabia.

In August of 2017, a Neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one young woman dead when violence erupted. Trump revealed his support for white supremacy stating, “there were good people on both sides.”

In October two of this nation’s largest mass shootings occurred in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

On the first day of the 10th month, a lone gunman, in possession of 12 military assault rifles, slaughtered 58 innocents attending a concert in Las Vegas. Later in that same month, a lone gunman, armed with a military assault rifle, murdered 26 men, women, and children, in a church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Trump took no action, and throughout his four years, there were more mass shootings than days on the calendar.

Trump’s first year was fraught with protests against his fascist policies around the world. He was rarely in the White House, spending most of his time golfing and partying at his resort restricted to millionaires and billionaires, Mar-a-Lago, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. When in the White House, his “work” schedule was less than two hours. He was too busy watching Fox News who kissed his humongous derriere incessantly.

He attempted to rush a healthcare bill through Congress that would have removed medical care for more than 20 million Americans. Thanks to the late, and last true Republican John McCain, it failed.

This sums up Trump’s first year of “accomplishments” in 2017.

Since Biden Took Over

President Biden inherited a deadly pandemic that had already been responsible for more than 400,000 deaths, nearing the total number of American lives lost in WWII. He immediately developed a plan to distribute vaccines, although Fox and leaders of the once Grand Old Party denounced the vaccine, intent on increasing the number of lives lost, and to discredit a real president’s efforts to save lives. Biden obviously did not believe “it will just go away.”

Forced to face the “party of no,” the president passed a 1.2 trillion-dollar bill to repair America’s infrastructure.

Thanks to Trump’s failure to act in a timely manner and fight the spread of COVID-19, the economy was taking a nosedive. Biden passed a 1.9 trillion-dollar relief bill, saving American homes and keeping small businesses in operation.

President Biden appointed the largest number of federal judges since Ronald Reagan.

After Trump removed the rule forbidding executions for federal crimes, a rule which was in force for 17 years, Biden reinstated the ban.

Acting on facts from the science community, Biden made a commitment to slow and end the spread of climate change, considered the greatest danger to the world.

President Biden also removed the ban preventing transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. military.

Unemployment is at a 40-year low, thanks to Biden’s policies. Today, it was reported that retail sales are on the rise, although consumers are facing fake inflation, which is actually nothing more than price gouging by the largest corporations.

This author apologizes to his Republican friends for offering the truth. Trump was a complete failure. The country now has a real, American president who is working for all of the nation’s people.

I lied: I don’t apologize.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

