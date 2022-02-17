Don't like to read?

Marco Rubio is a bad joke played on the people of Florida by the Tea Party. He was one of 17 candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2016. All he did was make a fool of himself, never having a chance to challenge Donald Trump or fellow Tea Party loser, Ted Cruz. He is the only elected official in Washington who had a work ethic equal to that of Trump, which was non-existent.

The truth is, Rubio is living a life of luxury and privilege without any understanding of what he is doing. He is a lazy little man who could not survive in the private sector.

His ignorance was on full display recently, after it was discovered that Trump broke another federal law when he stole 15 boxes of material designated for the presidential archives, taking them to his millionaire’s playpen, Mar-a-Lago.

Although Rubio was a constant critic of Hillary’s use of a private e-mail server, he continues to make desperate attempts to save Trump’s humongous derriere. Trump clearly committed another crime. Rubio issued the following laughable statement.

Look, if the process wasn’t followed there, then that there needs to be something that happens about that. It’s not a crime, I don’t believe, but the stuff about flushing paper down the toilet — who knows if that’s even true?

Trump spent every morning when he was in the White House sitting on a toilet and tweeting presidential “policy.” It is not a huge step to believe the White House plumber who confirmed removing multiple pages of paper from his personal toilet.

This author has a piece of advice for Rubio: “if you’re going to lie, learn to be better at it. No one can possibly believe anything you have to say.”

This author finds it revolting that every right-wing politician attempted to cover for Trump’s crimes at one time or another. His life story is a history of criminal and unethical behavior. From his refusal to pay contractors, his history of sexual deviance, to his many Constitutional violations, he may be the worst man in the world.

His closest associates on record were Jeffrey Epstein, shady individuals like Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, and Michael Flynn, and Russia’s murderous dictator, Vladimir Putin since 1987. One should be judged by the company they keep, and in Trump’s case, it is well deserved.

Looking back, this author remembers how he laughed at the clown car full of presidential wannabes on the right during the 2016 campaign. Not one of them was qualified to lead this country, including Rubio, but the least qualified of them all was Trump. So, naturally, Republican voters chose him to lead the nation.

The country’s future is in the hands of the voting public. The election later this year is as important as the general election in 2020. If Republicans in name only retake the House and Senate, it could be disastrous for the nation’s future.

Please vote, and please vote wisely: turn off the televisions when a political ad comes on. Do some research, and become independent.

Op-ed by James Turnage

