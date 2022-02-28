Russian Nuclear Deterrent Troops on High Alert

Don't like to read?

Russian nuclear forces are now on high alert after NATO allies stepped up their commitment to assist Ukraine against President Vladimir Putin’s agenda of reunifying the USSR one country at a time. He cited the hostile statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Russia.

Another factor that plays into this decision was Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko “without preconditions.” A Ukrainian envoy would be dispatched to an undisclosed location at the countries’ adjoining border to meet with Russian diplomats for peace talks, according to Independent reporters. Many sources believe that placing the Russian nuclear forces on high alert is a tactic to apply pressure between the two countries during the peace talks.

While Putin’s move to place nuclear troops is concerning on high alert, there is no reason to panic, writes Twitter user Dmitri Alperovitch. He points out that “like the U.S. Defense Ready Condition (DEFCON), Russia has a number of readiness levels — constant, elevated, military danger, and full. Putin ordered nuclear forces to [an] ELEVATED level,” explains Alperovitch, Co-Founder and Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator.

Nonetheless, the Russian president placing the nuclear forces on alert poses “a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they have geostrategic consequences,” explains NATO in a statement.

NATO adds that it will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the protection and defense of its allies. The organization has deployed more defensive land and air forces to the Eastern Alliance. It has also sent additional maritime assets. “We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg further explains:

The alliance was deploying thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine’s neighbors, as well as continuing to send weapons to Ukraine including air defenses after Russia’s attack.

Seven thousand United States troops were activated last week in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Many of them will join multinational military personnel as part of the NATO Response Force’s first deployment of its kind in the Alliance’s history.

American soldiers were sent to Germany and will be deployed where NATO determines they are most needed, according to the Pentagon.

Russian President #VladimirPutin orders military to put 'deterrence forces' on high alert

