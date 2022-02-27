Samuel L. Jackson Stresses Need to Fight for Voting Rights at NAACP Awards

Don't like to read?

The 53rd Annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards honored Samuel L. Jackson, Prince Harry, Meghan Merkle, and at least 80 others to celebrate their outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature. In addition, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell presented Jackson with the Chairman’s Award.

Introducing the award winner in a statement, Russell wrote: many might not know this, but before Jackson started acting, he was a tenacious proponent of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. He also served as an usher for Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral. His public service and advocacy for social change remain a focal point for the “Django Unchained” star.

As a longtime activist, Jackson loudly supports civil rights. During his acceptance speech, Jackson talked about the greatest and most basic American freedom, the right to vote:

I’ve had the opportunity to use my body to fight for things that were right, from civil rights to the Vietnam War, to a lot of other things that needed fixing and changing. We got it done. The most important thing being [sic] the Voting Rights Act. We can put our legs, our bodies, and our voices to work to make sure people do get out and vote… no matter what they do to keep us from doing it. And I hope you all will do that.

The Chairman’s Award winner is an outspoken Alzheimer’s advocate. His philanthropic organization, Samuel and LaTanya R. Jackson Foundation, has provided grants for numerous organizations, including the Smithsonian Institute, American Institute for Stuttering, and more. They launched a performing arts center to celebrate upcoming generations of artists.

Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle were celebrated with the NAACP President’s Award. They were given the honor for their focused attention on the Black Lives Matter movement provided support directed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic through their foundation, Archewell Foundation, which they established in 2020.

The NAACP, a civil rights organization, was founded in 1909 as an interracial effort to promote justice for African Americans. Merkle and her husband join “Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, and Rihanna” as the latest recipients of the President’s Award.

Jackson is an NAACP alum with five previous awards under his belt for his films: “A Time To Kill,” released in 1996, “Coach Carter,” 2005, “Mother and Child,” 2009, “Django Unchained,” 2012, and “Incredibles 2,” 2018, along with seven other nominations.

Other award winners: Outstanding Comedy Series HBO’s “Insecure;” Anthony Anderson for “black-ish” as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series; Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle won Outstanding in a Comedy Series Directing “South Side,” season 2, episode 8 “Tornado,” and more.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Dick Thomas Johnson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Mark Jones’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License