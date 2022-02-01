Sen. Cruz Calls Biden’s Supreme Court Promise Outrageous

Don't like to read?

Joe Biden’s commitment to place a Black woman in the Supreme Court insults other qualified candidates. By vowing to fulfill his “campaign promise,” he is telling other Americans they are ineligible to be considered for the position. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told listeners during a recent episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” the president’s willingness to promise he will nominate a Black woman at the outset is outrageous.

You know, you know Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He’s saying to 94% of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you, you are ineligible.’

Instead of nominating the most qualified jurist, the president says, “it must be a Black woman,” Cruz adds, “I gotta say that’s offensive.” Biden is insulting white men and women by saying, “tough luck. You don’t qualify.”

Other Republicans expressed concern about limiting the Supreme Court nominee pool. What about Biden’s promise to unite the country? Does he think that choosing to fulfill Democrat extremists’ agenda is the best for the country?

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) agrees with Cruz that it is crucial for the highest qualified person to faithfully uphold the United States Constitution regardless of their racial background or gender. “I think it sends the wrong signal to say that, ‘Well if a person is of a certain ethnic background, that we don’t care what their record is, we don’t care what their substantive beliefs are.’ That would be extraordinary,” Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, explains.

Republicans adamantly exclaim they do not want an “affirmative action” appointed Supreme Court Justice. Instead, Cruz, his colleagues, and constituents want a jurist with extraordinary qualifications, experience, and integrity.

