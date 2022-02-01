Florida Driver Goes Ballistic on I-95 [Video]

Don't like to read?

A Florida driver was caught on dashboard footage firing his gun in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Miami. Eric Popper allegedly cut off Rene Suarez when he changed lanes on the highway, last June, according to court documents.

Suarez then honked his horn as Popper shouted an obscenity. Afterward, Suarez decided to tailgate Popper and gesture out of his window.

As he was passing Popper, he allegedly threw an object — supposedly a water bottle — towards the other vehicle. The object is said to have hit Popper’s vehicle causing some damage. Popper told the authorities that he thought he had been shot at.

The incident took place on June 21, 2021, around 7 a.m. EST near Northwest 151st Street.

Florida Highway Patrol stated that Popper pulled out a gun and shot towards Suarez several times while they were heading southbound on the interstate. Footage of the event was obtained by a news outlet on Jan. 28, 2022.

At the time of the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol officials stated that both drivers opened fire at each other. They added that both vehicles were struck, however, neither driver was injured during the gunfire.

Eventually, both parties pulled over and called the authorities. In one of the released dashcam footage, Popper is heard telling the 911 operator, “I was just shot at. My car was hit.” He added that he “returned fire back at the individual.”

In one of the videos, Popper is seen calmly grabbing his gun as he pulled up alongside another vehicle. At least twice, he hesitantly raised his gun before finally opening fire and emptying his clip — a total of 11 shots, according to the arrest report.

The in-car dashboard camera showed Popper’s calm demeanor as he prepared to fire. He scootched down into the driver seat as he fired out his side window and windshield.

It is a blessing that no one was injured in the gunfight.

Written by Sheena Robertson

