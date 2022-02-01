Moses J. Moseley ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Passes Away at 31

Don't like to read?

Hollywood model and actor Moses J. Moseley, who famously portrayed Mike as one of character Michonne Hawthorne’s iconic “pet walkers” on “The Walking Dead,” passed away at 31. His death was confirmed by his talent manager Gail Tassel. “We are heartbroken by his loss and he will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed,” said Tassell. “He was a very beautiful person and an extremely talented actor. There really are no words to express the tragic loss of Moses. We just absolutely loved him.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

The model and actor’s on-screen career began in 2009 with a small film titled “Lockhavens,” according to IMDb. After that, Moseley co-starred on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” for three years, 2012 to 2015. His other work includes appearances on USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” HBO’s “Watchmen,” “BET Tales,” and “BET’s American Soul.” He also had cameos in “Joyful Noise,” “The Internship,” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

The actor had recently gone missing. After his disappearance, his family requested his vehicle be tracked by in-vehicle security and safety company OnStar. The car was found 30 minutes outside Atlanta, in Stockbridge, Georgia, where his body was found. Authorities are investigating his cause of death.

In a 2021 interview with the Port Huron Times Herald, Moseley said, “The Walking Dead” remained one of his favorite of all the projects he has worked on. “It was one of the biggest blessings I ever got,” he said. The show paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” reads the post.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Moses J. Moseley, ‘Walking Dead’ actor, dead at 31; by Lisa Respers France

USA Today: Meet 2 ‘Walking Dead’ zombie actors at St. Clair haunted attraction, by Bryce Airgood

USA Today: Moses J. Moseley, actor on ‘The Walking Dead,’ dies at 31: ‘The sweetest kindest heart’; by Elise Brisco

Featured Image Courtesy of skyloader’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License