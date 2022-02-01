Active Shooting Reports at Two Different Schools

Don't like to read?

Two active shooting reports have been announced in two different states. Bridgewater College in Virginia and South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Minnesota. Authorities are present at both incidents.

Virginia law enforcement stated that at least one officer was injured in a gun-related incident at Bridgewater College. Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted that they have apprehended the shooter, however, students have been told to stay in place. ” I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement,” he added.

Multiple squad cars were sent to the school in Richfield after reports of an active shooting occurred in a nearby parking lot. FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) were also present at the South Education Center.

An ambulance was present at the scene. Students were in a hard lockdown as they awaited to be released to buses and taken to home or to parents nearby.

During the press conference held near the school, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne announced there had been two victims. One student was injured another was killed.

The students were shot around 12:07 CT on the sidewalk outside of the school. They were both rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. Once there, one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was rushed into surgery. This student has been listed in critical care.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was supposed to visit Richfield’s Centennial Elementary School at 2 p.m. He has since postponed this visit — which was scheduled to highlight actions to keep kids in school and provide emergency staffing support — so authorities can concentrate on the active shooting aftermath.

Both incidents are being investigated. More information will be released when it is given.

Sheena Robertson

