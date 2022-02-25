Two Reprehensible Villains and the Invasion of a Sovereign Nation

Don't like to read?

War is ignorance personified. There are no “winners.” Autocracy is a crime against human rights and an unforgivable revelation of the need for power over all human life by egomaniacal men.

It is only 2022: 78 years remain in the 21st century, and already the world has been damaged by two of the greatest villains in history. One is a murderous and ruthless dictator, and the other is a malignant narcissist who continues to envy the dictator.

The truth. My bride and I have a Russian neighbor we love and respect. Russia and Ukraine are two sovereign nations, but their citizens are primarily a mixture of three ethnicities: Russian, Belarus, and Ukraine. In reality, Vladimir Putin has begun a Civil War.

To prove this point, yesterday more than 1,600 protesters were arrested in Russia; 900 of them in Moscow. Putin is murdering his country’s brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, children, and other relatives. This is the very definition of insanity and even genocide.

The truth is, Putin has been a villain since 1975 when he became an intelligence officer in the KGB. In 1987, he was part of a KGB contingent who invited Donald and Ivana Trump to Moscow. It is no surprise that there are no known records about the event. Three years later, in 1990, Putin left the KGB and entered the private sector. Just nine years later, President Boris Yeltsin appointed Putin to the position of Prime Minister. Over the last 22 years, he amassed power that allowed him to become the ruthless dictator he is today.

Trump is nothing like Putin but would like to be. Putin recognized Trump for what he is in 1987 and continues to play him like an improperly tuned piano. Trump’s affliction, malignant narcissism, forces him to do anything that satisfies his enormous ego. There is no longer any doubt that he and Putin began planning to win the Electoral College in the 2016 election. During his four years in the White House, Trump and Putin met several times and remained in communication by telephone frequently.

As Putin began his despicable invasion, murdering his own people; Trump offered his complete support for Putin, calling him “brilliant.”

This comes from a poorly educated, nearly illiterate, obese, old, white man who is America’s biggest failure, having accomplished nothing without the assistance of Russia and the Saudi Royal Family.

Trump accomplished one thing in his four years, he divided the nation, and this situation will not be repaired in my lifetime. The nation is no longer the “United” States of America.” The people are either Trump supporters or patriots who continue to love this country of the founding fathers.

One final note. I find it very frightening that no one in the world supports Putin’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine with the exception of those in Washington who call themselves “Republicans,” and fake news broadcasts such as Fox News and Newsmax. The word, my friends, is “treason.”

Voting in 2022 and 2024 is mandatory. The people cannot allow a fascist to retake control of this nation. Either join the fight against oppression and domestic terrorism or surrender to an autocrat and his Neo-Nazi Party.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of I.Nandez’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Book Catalog’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License