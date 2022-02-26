Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Pops Up for Some After COVID

Don't like to read?

A rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome has now begun to appear in some children and adults after they have been infected by COVID-19. This rare ailment has been recorded affecting individuals from age 12 and up.

Youth affected by MIS can experience an array of symptoms:

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Fever lasting 24 hours or longer.

Skin rash.

Pain in the stomach.

Feeling unusually tired.

Rapid breathing.

Fast heartbeat.

Red eyes.

Redness or swelling of the tongue and lips.

Headache, lightheadedness, or dizziness.

Redness or swelling of the feet and hands.

Enlarged lymph nodes.

The multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a serious condition and should be treated immediately if children experience:

Difficulty breathing.

Pale, blue, or grey-colored skin, lips, or nail beds. Coloration depends on skin tone.

Severe stomach pain.

New confusion.

Inability to stay awake or wake up.

Parents should contact their children’s physicians if they have any of the other symptoms. Doctors may want to conduct blood tests, or imaging tests of the abdomen, chest, or heart.

Adults can become infected by multisystem inflammatory syndrome within weeks of recovering from COVID. MIS-A can occur in different parts of the body like the gastrointestinal tract, skin, brain, or heart.

If an adult experience ongoing fever along with one of the following:

Bloodshot eyes.

Diarrhea.

Stomach pain.

Skin rash.

Vomiting.

Dizziness or lightheadedness — signs of low blood pressure.

They should contact a nurse, clinic, or doctor right away.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome can be a very serious infection. It is within people’s best interest to seek out medical attention as soon as possible.

One report states that MIS-C is a rare condition that can occur two to six weeks after contracting COVID-19. The report further stated the patients complained of fever while showing symptoms and signs of multi-organ involvement with systemic inflammation.

The condition was first recognized in April 2020. Afterwhich the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had 5,973 cases reported from May 2020 to November 2021.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Fox News: Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study; by Shiv Sudhakar

CDC: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Mayo Clinic: Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and COVID-19

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Nina`H’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Dome Poon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License