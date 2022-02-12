Virtual Car Shopping and Home Delivery Drives New Generation of Buyers

Don't like to read?

A record-breaking 1.1 million digital and virtual car shoppers made it evident that they expect a “flawless experience” through their reviews and ratings. “Exceptional customer service is still what customers want and what dealerships must deliver whether online or on the lot,” explains Jamie Oldershaw, general manager of DealerRater. The 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards (DOTY) spotlights dealerships that quickly and seamlessly adjust services to meet the new generation of car shoppers, like increasing home delivery availability.

The ratings and reviews in 2021 covered a record 18,600 dealerships across the United States and Canada. Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, proudly announces that 979 dealerships will be honored in DealerRater’s annual DOTY. Customer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10% of new-car dealers in the United States and Canada that earn at least 25 reviews. In addition, they must maintain a minimum average review rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 during the calendar year.

Digital, online, and virtual car-shopping generation’s definition of customer service includes several things such as home delivery and virtual appointments, which was a powerful driver of positive reviews.

Top-rated dealers place the shopper’s ease of navigating the online virtual vehicle-buying experience, according to the Cars.com press release. Moreover, dealerships engaging in digital-first services scored an average of 97% positivity rating, nearly 5% higher than those not providing digital, online, or virtual shopping.

Another enticing feature for potential-vehicle buyers that proved critical in 2021 was the ability to conduct most of their research and purchases online. Over 90 percent of the DOTY awardees provide customers with their dealership’s employee profiles on DealerRater. These pages allow shoppers to virtually connect with individual salespeople at a dealership before going to their lot.

A new DOTY category was added this year. Eight regional winners will also be recognized for exceptional evaluations for customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing, and overall experience, reports DealerRater. These winners are: the Mid-Atlantic region winner is Auto Direct Cars in Edgewater Park, New Jersey; the Midwest region winner is Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Illinois; Tasca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Johnson, Rhode Island wins for New England; Dean Team Subaru Volkswagon in Ballwin, Missouri wins for Plains; the Rocky Mountain region winner is Strong Volkswagon in Salt Lake City, Utah; the Southeast region winner is OffLeaseOnly.com The Nation’s Used Car Destination in Miami, Florida; D&M Leasing in Fort Worth, Texas wins the Southwest; and Tustin Hyundai wins the West.

Cars.com congratulates all of the winning dealerships that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, staffing shortages, and related problems, succeeded in winning customers with exceptional digital, online, virtual, and expanded delivery opportunities.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

