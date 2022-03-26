America’s Survival Depends on the Constitution Being a Living Document

Don't like to read?

If America is to survive, everything created by its Founding Fathers must be relatable to the nation in the 21st century. It is ludicrous to believe that what the Founding Fathers experienced in 1790 when the U.S. government was established, can be applied to America in the 21st century. Nothing that exists today existed at the beginning of the 19th century.

Do not be misled by the backward thinking of the party which calls itself Republican today. Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, Adams, Franklin, and others were fully aware that great change would become normal in the decades and centuries to come. I believe that the Constitution was meant to be a “living document.” If this was not the intent, why would the Second Amendment have been so ambiguous, and why would the Third Amendment have any importance in today’s America?

Only ignorance can deny the fact that what was relevant in the 19th century is applicable to what is happening in the 21st century.

I am addressing the importance and the validity of the final judicial decisions which control the future of tens of millions of Americans.

When the decision to create three “separate but equal branches of our government” was determined by the attendants at the Constitutional Convention, their most important admonition was that the Judicial Branch would be apolitical, its only purpose to decide whether state and federal laws were supported by the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly three centuries later, the Court has become biased, based on the political ideologies of the president who nominated them.

Today’s Justices are labeled “conservatives.” Roberts, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, literally control the future of our nation for decades and possibly centuries. Recent decisions by a “stacked court,” indicate a regressive change for the nation’s future. A literal translation of the Constitution is detrimental to the advancement of the nation’s future. Change is inevitable and to ignore this fact is an admittance of bias and chosen ignorance.

Nothing in the nation’s history can compare to recent events documented by members of the Fourth Estate, whose protection by the First Amendment is inconvertible. The wife of a Supreme Court justice was directly involved in the failed coup attempt which occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

If the actions of Ginni, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, were known and supported by her husband, is it plausible that he should remain a member of the Supreme Court?

This level of bias from the branch of our government, sworn to be impartial, is a slap in the face of every Founding Father.

The sad truth about this situation is it creates even more suspicion that or government and virtually no one in power today can be trusted. From local law enforcement to the members of our House or Senate can be expected to simply follow the basic requirement, to do the right thing.

Patriotic Americans who support the intent of the Constitution are under attack by the fascist forces of former President Donald John Trump and his party.

The future of America is in your hands. Your votes in the 2022 and 2024 elections and every election beyond will decide your future and the future of every man, woman, and child in America. Your right to vote is not only your most important right, it is the greatest weapon against fascism in America. Each of you can save the dream of our founding fathers and end the tyranny of right-wing politicians over the last four decades.

Op-ed by James Turnage

