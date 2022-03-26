Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Convicted of Campaign Fraud Yet Trump Remains Free

Don't like to read?

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a Republican from the state of Nebraska. On Thursday evening, a federal jury in Los Angeles found him guilty of campaign finance fraud. He received funds from a foreign national, Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, and lied to federal investigators about those funds. Fortenberry has been a member of the House for 19 years.

His case is not unique. Close inspection of every member of the House and Senate would likely reveal illicit funds in some form.

However, my question is much bigger than a story about another corrupt politician. This is more common than you might believe in Washington. “Moscow” Mitch McConnell received his nickname after he protected Russia’s ability to interfere in future elections when he blocked a vote which would have funded states and protected voting security. Moscow Mitch has frequently been accused of accepting campaign donations from Russian oligarchs.

This story goes beyond the House and Senate, it goes right to the top. It is no secret that former president Donald Trump continues to use campaign funds for personal use. He frequently boasts about how much he enjoys “spending other people’s money.” Why does Trump remain a free man? The answer is clear and simple: the wealthy and powerful are never punished for their crimes in America.

This is where I remind you that “the truth lives here.”

Trump has been accused of violating our federal campaign laws multiple times but never charged. However, this may change and it is all about the 2024 election, an election I believe will not include Trump as the Republican candidate for multiple reasons.

Trump is already asking for and receiving donations for a 2024 campaign, although he has not declared his candidacy.

The American Bridge Super Pac, which filed the complaint on Monday, said in the complaint that “Trump has been illegally using his multi-candidate leadership PAC to raise and spend funds in excess of Commission limits for the purpose of advancing a 2024 presidential campaign.

“His failure to timely file a Statement of Candidacy with the Commission is a clear violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.”

This is not the first time Trump used campaign funds for his personal use, but it may be the first time he will be charged with a crime.

It is clear that the one thing Trump misses most about pretending to be your president is using taxpayer money for his personal pleasure. Wearing the label of President of the United States he had a plane at his disposal whenever he wished, Air Force One. He used his personal aircraft to play golf, and hold hate rallies whenever he felt like playing the part of a real president. Each of these pleasure trips costs millions of dollars beginning with the operation of Air Force One at a minimum of $200,000 per hour.

Now that Trump is a private citizen, he needs money to continue living the life of a legitimate billionaire. What better place to find money than from ignorant men and women who choose to remain loyal members of his cult. Trump is no better than a televangelist.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Jeff Fortenberry, longtime Republican congressman from Nebraska, convicted of campaign finance fraud; by Jeff Singer

The Guardian: Trump accused of campaign finance violations in FEC complaint; Maya Yang

ABC News: Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run; by Meg Kinnard

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of US Institute of Peace’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Tia DuFour Courtesy of Trump White House Archive’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License