Do Republicans Take Daily Stupid Pills or Did Trump Infect Them

Don't like to read?

Do Republicans line up every day to take stupid pills? Or did Donald Trump infect them all with his own lack of intelligence? I know the title of this article is not very kind: but it’s true. Any man or woman who believes Trump’s “big lie” chooses to be stupid. Any man or woman who denies the value of the COVID-19 vaccine is stupid. Any man or woman who denies the degree of racism in law enforcement, military, and within the Republican Party, is stupid.

Any man or woman who supports a religion based on fairy tales and denies a woman her constitutional rights based on that religion is stupid. Any man or woman who believes that it is a crime to end an unwanted pregnancy, but acceptable to murder a doctor, or nurse who participates in legal abortion, or the woman who made the most difficult decision in her life to terminate a pregnancy, is stupid. Any man or woman who believes that loving anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, is wrong and against the teachings of the Bible, is also stupid.

Every issue supported by right-wing politicians is based on stupidity. There is no logic, and no concern for the people harmed by their beliefs. Their support belongs to special interests and only special interests.

I am sure you have heard the name, Lauren Boebert. The representative from Colorado is well known for her outlandish and moronic position on every issue which would serve the majority of the nation’s people. She is one of many ignorant extremists who opposed the mandate to vaccinate all Americans.

However, she urges everyone to receive vaccinations to relieve the symptoms of allergies now that spring has arrived. But what makes her a stupid woman is what she does not choose to understand about the differences between the COVID-19 vaccine, and annual vaccines and medications for allergies.

On Thursday, Boebert tweeted: “As allergy season gets underway, I encourage everyone to take their allergy medicines so that my allergy medicines can work.”

“You know, it doesn’t work unless everyone takes it.”

She obviously believes that allergies are contagious. “There is no cure for stupid.”

If she believes that allergies are contagious, why was she opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Now for moron number two, who everyone knows by the nickname, “Cancun Cruz.”

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) began bringing disgrace to the United States Senate during his first year in 2013. The TEA Party darling attempted to shut down the government, which would have resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs by federal employees. This did not include those employed in the Capitol Building, including Cruz.

Cruz’s latest act of stupidity and desperation to obtain relevancy occurred during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday. Cruz asked, “how do we know that all babies are not racist?” He was attacking what has become known as “Critical Race Theory.”

Okay, please stop laughing. Cruz is an elected United States Senator chosen by the white people of Texas. He must know what he is talking about or how could he have been reelected in 2018?

I mean, sure, he made a fool of himself after losing to Trump in the 2016 primaries for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, and immediately abandoned any self-respect he might have possessed and campaigned for the obese, old man who personally attacked his wife and his father, but he is a United States senator, and that used to mean something.

I might have some information for the man who has become known as the “worst senator in history.” Racism is not a disease. No one is born a racist. Racism is learned, taught by racist parents, teachers, friends, and others who display ignorance by exposing severe levels of unwarranted prejudice.

The very fact that Trump was and is supported by most men and women who call themselves “Republicans” reveals a severe lack of intelligence taking up space on the right side of the aisle.

It is your responsibility to save our nation. You must vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections and save our nation’s future for yourself, your family, and everyone you love.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Yahoo! News: Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On Allergies And Vaccines Shredded As ‘Next Level Stupidity;’ Lee Moran

Yahoo! News: Ted Cruz was right: Babies are super racist. A Supreme Court nominee should know that. By Rex Huppke

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Jorono’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License