New York’s Failure to Prosecute Trump Proves the Rich Are Above the Law

There are separate Americas for Blacks and whites. In its justice system, there are two Americas: one for the rich and powerful, and another for average Americans without means. New York’s failure to prosecute Donald Trump proves that once again the rich and powerful are above the law.

If a person stole $1,000 from a business, one would be charged with a felony in most states, and serve numerous years in prison. However, if someone stole $1,000,000 from a business, their resources would likely keep them from serving any time in prison. If they used controversial methods to steal $1,000,000,000 dollars they are guaranteed freedom from prosecution. This is America today.

If they were a man of little financial ability, with no political power, and attempted to overthrow the government of the United States, they would be prosecuted and spend the remainder of their life in prison, if not executed for their crimes.

If they committed the most heinous crime in America, attempting to overthrow their own government while remaining a sitting president, America’s elected officials will prevent prosecution which would result in a public execution for the most egregious crime in American history.

This is America in the 21st century. Nothing will happen.

Justice is not blind in America. She has her hand out willing to accept bribery or other remuneration for ignoring the guilt of those who use the “system” to avoid prosecution.

America’s judges consider campaign donations when cases presented in their courts involve men and women who contribute to their reelections. Also involved in their elections are appearances. If a poor Black man is charged with a crime, and a need to display support for crime prevention by the judge is involved, that man is likely to be sentenced to the maximum allowed by law. If another similar case is presented, and the accused is white and most importantly wealthy, the punishment will likely be nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

The state of New York has decided not to prosecute Trump for numerous alleged financially related crimes. Why? The author does not know.

However, the author does know that his investigation into the Trump family over the last eight years confirms that they are a crime family not unlike the Capones, the Lucianos, and the Gottis. The difference is that the Trump family became involved in politics, and both parties will protect their own. Why?

America’s government is the most corrupt in the world. Indicting one of their own, and convicting just one of their fellow criminals, presents the possibility of dozens, if not hundreds of charges against themselves.

Although Trump is guilty of committing the most egregious crime in our nation’s history, he will remain free until he dies in shame and disgrace.

The author has no faith in those in power today. The majority of Americans are subject to persecution from anyone who opposes the power structure in the country. The truth is a threat to every politician in America. Law enforcement and our court system are more concerned with convictions than the truth. Thousands of men and women, many of whom are minorities, remain in our prisons although their guilt is questionable, and their punishment excessive.

However, none of those who possess great wealth and power spend a single day in state or federal prisons. Trump will become one of those very soon.

A prosecutor, who resigned last month from the New York attorney’s office, Alvin Bragg, claims that Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” and is criticizing the Manhattan District Attorney’s decision not to prosecute Trump.

One constant throughout my 75 years is that there are two Americas and two justice systems in the United States.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

NPR: Ex-prosecutor says Donald Trump is ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’

POLITICO: Why Trump Is Losing His Grip on the GOP

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Maximilian Goldmann’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License