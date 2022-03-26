Don't like to read?

If we needed undeniable proof that all Senate Republicans are racists, hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson gave us that proof. It was no surprise when Ted Cruz (R-Texas) began his attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. We know who and what he is. The same is true for Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Kennedy (R-La.) and several others proved to us long ago that only white people voted for them in past elections.

However, it was very upsetting and disappointing when Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and the others followed the lead of their overtly racist colleagues.

The consistent joke on the late-night talk shows is the refusal of 50 Republican senators to vote in favor of democratically sponsored legislation and now a respected and qualified Supreme Court Nominee.

These same 50 senators rushed to confirm three justices who were unfit to sit on the court, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The applicable word is hypocrisy.

Writing for the Daily Kos, a Black woman, Rebekah Sager, described her feelings as Old, white men and women viciously assaulted judge Jackson.

I see myself. I see my aunts, my sister, my niece, my grandmother, and a whole bunch of Black colleagues who at some point and in various ways were forced to stand strong, defending themselves, their reputations, their families, their ethics, and their beliefs against a mentality of white fragility and entitlement that confidently challenges them. Just because. And just like the Black women in my life, Jackson has far surpassed the expectations—but still, she must endure judgment and questions from so many who’ve accomplished far less.

Sadly, nothing has changed in over 60 years since I first became aware of the facts about America. Black men and women continue their battles for equality and basic human rights. It has actually become more difficult as they face pervasive racism from an entire political party and the right-wing propaganda machine, Fox News.

Initially, it was difficult for me to believe that my Black friends lived in a different country than me. But the evidence was clear.

Republicans resent the idea of a real Black person sitting on the SCOTUS. However, the fact that she is a real woman is also unforgivable.

Each time I hear one of today’s Republicans in name only refer to the “party of Lincoln,” it disgusts me. There is absolutely no resemblance to the party of 1865 and those who call themselves “Republicans” today. As I always promise, “the truth lives here,” and the Grand Old Party no longer exists and has not been a reality for more than 40 years.

Unlike her attackers, Judge Jackson displayed incredible poise and class. She answered all questions truthfully and without reservation. She will be a welcome addition to a Supreme Court which has become biased and void of principles and integrity.

The court is currently occupied by six conservatives, five of whom are extremists. There will be three members who lean towards a more progressive view of the Constitution and how it applies to life in America in the 21st century. All three are women: one the daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants, another of Hispanic descent, and now its first Black woman. They are far more representative of America today.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Republican senators who attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson with racist frames got Fox News rewards; by Hunter

Daily Kos: What I see as a Black woman watching Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings; by Rebekah Sager

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gilbert Mercier’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Rebecca Hammell Courtesy of Wikimedia – Public Domain License