Donald Trump Impeached for Trying to Blackmail Ukraine President Zelensky

Donald Trump will likely be remembered as the only president impeached twice by the House of Representatives for Constitutional violations. His second impeachment was for his part in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. It ended the same as the first. Moscow Mitch McConnell’s senate once again refused to conduct a fair trial.

Trump’s first impeachment was necessary after evidence proved that he attempted to blackmail Ukraine President Zelensky with planned assistance of $400 million. Trump wanted “dirt” on the Biden’s prior to the election, and threatened to veto the aid if he did not receive what he wanted.

Yes, Elizabeth, your former illegitimate president is a crook. But wait, it gets worse.

Now for something which would make you laugh if it was not proof that the entire right side of the aisle in the Capitol Building was corrupt and complicit in Trump’s crimes. I am a novelist, and I could not make this up.

Once again, Trump is proving his loyalty is to Vladimir Putin, not to the United States of America. The world is denouncing the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign nation. This act of pure evil has received the approval of one obese old man, a disgraced political party, and a fake journalist employed by the right-wing propaganda machine.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘this is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as an independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,”

This was Trump’s response. Later, in the evening, speaking to members of his millionaire’s only resort, Mar-a-Lago, he continued his effusive praise for the murderous dictator.

Multiple Republican senators and representatives joined with Trump, offering their admiration for the despot.

Tucker Carlson used most of his failing broadcast on Fox News Thursday to glorify Putin’s immoral actions. He unfairly criticized President Biden for doing the right thing, while protecting Trump’s lies and his bromance with Putin.

With all of these irrefutable facts, Trump could not resist another big lie.

“He (Putin) was going to be satisfied with a peace, and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Trump told Laura Ingraham, as reported by Vice.

He added that “as an American, I’m angry about it, and I’m saddened by it.”

He added an even bigger lie:

Trump insisted that the invasion “would have never happened” on his watch, and said that Russia invaded Ukraine “because of a rigged election,” referring to the 2020 presidential race.

If Putin made up his mind to invade his neighbor, nothing could have stopped him. Putin has been “playing Trump” since 1987, Trump has no influence over his handler. However, it would not have surprised me if Trump would have sent American troops to assist Putin with his illegal invasion.

Once again, Trump was not an American president. He was an imposter who served his master. Trump has never learned to tie a tie. He is incapable of accomplishing anything without help from his true friends: Putin and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

