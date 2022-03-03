Trump and the Failed Fourth Estate

Don't like to read?

Many fail to understand why the media allows men and women who hate our country and act in a traitorous fashion to have a voice. The list of names grows longer every day. Many, including the author, find it extremely offensive that those who spit on the Constitution are allowed to have their vile and destructive opinions aired in public.

The list begins with Donald Trump. He continues to receive more media attention than any other politician, although he says the same things every time, beginning with “the big lie” about our 2020 election. He should be in a federal prison facing multiple charges of treason.

Next comes Ted Cruz. He will be remembered as the biggest hypocrite in our nation’s history, and the worst senator in history. Throughout the 2016 primaries, a vicious and angry war of words between Trump and Cruz raged constantly. Trump not only attacked Cruz personally, but he was also so desperate he made crude remarks about Cruz’s wife and baseless claims that Cruz’s father aided Lee Harvey Oswald in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, after Cruz ended his campaign, he worked for Trump and is known as his biggest toady today. Cruz was complicit with Trump in planning the January 6 insurrection and should be behind bars.

Next is Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. McCarthy abandoned his dignity and morals and became a Trumpster. After President Joe Biden’s inauguration, McCarthy made trips to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s humongous derriere and offer his support for “the big lie.” During the failed coup attempt, this traitor was on the telephone with Trump several times.

America cannot forget Marco Rubio. This lazy, ignorant, and hypocritical senator from Florida is a bad joke who stands in line with every opportunity to stick his nose in Trump’s behind.

It would be impossible to leave out Ron Johnson, senator from Wisconsin. This loudmouthed traitor is a disgrace to his position and continues to fail the people of his state, standing with Trump on every issue, supporting every lie.

Josh Hawley is a newcomer from Missouri. He immediately hitched his future to Trump’s. He is another conspirator in the January 6th insurrection and should be in federal prison.

Matt Gaetz is an alledged sexual predator, a habitual liar, and an egomaniac, like his Fuhrer. This Florida Representative will soon be on trial for his crimes if there is any justice in Washington.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a fascist first and a traitor to her country second. She should have been removed from her seat in the House and exiled back to Georgia long ago.

Lauren Boebert was out of line when brains and manners were handed out. She rudely heckled President Biden during the State of the Union Address. We know she is incapable of spelling the word “class.”

Paul Gosar was denounced by his own family when he ran for a seat in the House from Arizona. He joined Greene in speaking in front of a white supremacist convention last weekend, confirming his Neo-Nazi ties.

None of these men and women should ever be allowed to speak to a legitimate reporter. They have nothing to say of importance and have never told the truth in their lifetimes.

I could list at least 100-200 more names, all on the right side of the aisle, but my stomach is rolling, and I may regurgitate. Just thinking about these people who hate my beloved country makes me sick.

Op-ed by James Turnage



Top and Featured borkazoid’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License