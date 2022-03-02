Trump Confirms His Debt to Vladimir Putin

Don't like to read?

Vladimir Putin has one goal: to destroy the United States of America. Between 2017 and 2021 he had limited success. Trump nearly destroyed NATO. The American people are more divided than at any other time since the first Civil War. However, he failed to overthrow our nation’s 2020 election because he trusted a man without average intelligence, and an ego which was unimaginable to most humans, to do the work for him.

The mainstream media will never tell the truth, but I will.

In 1987 the KGB sent an invitation to Donald and Ivana Trump to visit Moscow. The ambitious egomaniac responded with a resounding “yes.”

Attending the meeting was a high-ranking official of the spy agency, Vladimir Putin. Of course, there is no record of what happened during that meeting, but it is an undeniable fact that Trump and Putin met and engaged in what would have been an interesting conversation.

In 1988 Gorbachev made a stop at Trump Tower during his visit to New York,

Multiple meetings between Trump and the Russian hierarchy have been reported but not confirmed until the Miss Universe Pageant was taken to Moscow in 2013. Trump was the sole proprietor of this event.

Former MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele, composed a dossier including the events of that visit. It has been denied by Trump supporters but never proven to be false. During this time, Putin and Trump planned the events which would lead to Trump’s victory in the Electoral College in 2016.

Trump’s future is in the control of Vladimir Putin.

Today, Trump is praising Putin for his plans to take control of Ukraine and make it part of his Russian empire. No surprise from the obese old man who would have been nothing but another failed businessman without Putin’s interference in our 2016 election.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” Trump said, narrating his experience of watching the Ukraine crisis unfold on TV. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border.” As any fascist dictator would say.

Trump’s Russian connections are not an assumption, they are part of his life’s history. When he was losing everything he had in 1999, the Saudi Royal Family invested hundreds of millions of dollars into his companies. In the early 2000s, Trump received at least 703 investments from Russian oligarchs. Without foreign investments, Trump would have been penniless in 2016 when he became the illegitimate winner of the Electoral College.

Today, in a dual effort to praise his handler, and discredit his legitimate successor, the orange buffoon is offering homage to Putin and attacking President Biden. This is a sad effort to cover up his enormous failures and his close association with the Russian dictator.

Don’t allow Trump and his party to destroy democracy in America. Please vote in 2022 and 2024. This must be every American’s priority if our nation is to survive.

Op-ed by James Turnage

