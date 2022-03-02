Could Rick Scott Be Worse Than His Fuhrer Donald Trump?

Don't like to read?

You won’t see or hear it on television “news” broadcasts. You definitely will not see it in attack ads supporting unqualified right-wing candidates. However, I will reveal to you the platform of the agenda of today’s fake Republicans if they regain control of the House and Senate.

Senate Minority Leader, Moscow Mitch McConnell, assigned the task of creating the 2022 Republican Party’s platform to a man who has already become known as one of the worst senators in history. Rick Scott failed as the Governor of Florida and has taken his incompetence to the federal level as one of Florida’s two senators.

Scott is offering what he calls “a plan to rescue America.” These five words would have applied to Trump’s plan to end democracy in America between 2017 and 2021, not to Democrats who are fighting to save the Constitution and democracy from attacks on the right. The once Grand Old Party has become the enemy of the working class.

Scott calls progressives “the militant left” in an attempt to hide the fascist agenda of the incompetent right. These are just some of his claims. Here’s what he says we militants are out to “change or destroy:” American history, patriotism, border security, the nuclear family, gender, traditional morality, capitalism, fiscal responsibility, opportunity, rugged individualism, Judeo-Christian values, dissent, free speech, color blindness, law enforcement, religious liberty, parental involvement in public schools, and private ownership of firearms.”

I will only take this time to comment on his first lie. It is a fact that Republicans are attempting to hide our nation’s dark past from our young men and women who will control our nation’s future in 20-30 years. They are actively banning books across America which contain any information or discussion about slavery, pervasive racism, homosexuality, and even the Holocaust. Fascist laws have been passed, preventing our teachers from educating our children thoroughly and honestly. Silence is the biggest lie of all.

Now you can laugh at the rest because they are pure bull.

The goals suggested for the Republican agenda are ridiculous and the exact definition of fascism:

Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and the economy that rose to prominence in the early 20th-century.

What would Scott do? First, he would eliminate the Department of Education. Republicans would forbid any teaching involving historical fact, sociology, the struggle for human rights, or political discourse. This would allow them to hide the fact that the last four Republican presidents were disastrous for the majority on domestic issues.

Scott would complete Trump’s wall because “brown-skinned people are at the core of all America’s problems.” Oh, and he would call it “The Donald Trump Wall.”

There would be no more discussion about the rights of the LGBTQ community: everyone would be “male or female.” Homosexuals would be shunned or punished, and the term “transexual” would be removed from our dictionaries.

The plutocracy would control the lives of all Americans. Although one-half of our nation’s population is considered low-income or impoverished, there would be “no government assistance unless you are disabled or aggressively seeking work,” Scott declares, leaving retired people hanging.

His other “ideas” include ending social security and insisting that everyone pay some tax, regardless of their income. In other words, if you are paid today’s federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which translates to $290 each week, and $15,080 each year, you could be required to pay a 10 percent tax, $1,508, which is more than an entire month’s salary. Of course, the wealthy and our corporations would continue to receive their tax cuts, allowing many to pay nothing.

Scott’s radical and destructive platform for today’s Republicans in name only gets worse. None of it resembles my America, and I am a patriot: Scott is a fascist member of the Trump Party and an enemy of the working class.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Democrat National Committee: 2022 Republican Platform Uncovered: Do Absolutely Nothing

Daily Kos: Worse than Trump: Head of the NRSC releases Republican plans for a dystopian, fascist America; by Joan McCarthy

Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License