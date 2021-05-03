GOP Sen. Scott Proclaims ‘America Is Not a Racist Country’

Don't like to read?

Sen. Tim Scott shook things up when he proclaimed America is not racist. The Republican from South Carolina delivered a message on Wednesday, April 29, 2021, that presented a GOP replacement of President Joe Biden’s aspirations for the United States.

In a class of his own as a Black Republican in Congress’s upper chamber, Scott considered his own intimate encounters as he placed opposition against the way Biden has chosen to make America great again. The formal GOP acknowledgment to what Biden envisioned was not in alignment with what Scott proposes for Americans.

Increasing possibilities and opportunities for all U.S. citizens should be the main focus — not hurling cash at particular affairs because Democrats assume they know best, the Senator said.

The senator condemned Biden for a distinguished discrepancy mismatch betwixt his delivery and his activity. On many occasions, the president has talked about a yearning for unity but has not sought any assistance from the Republican party on crucial constitution matters like the COVID-19 stimulus package.

“This country is seeking more than desolate cliches,” Scott said. “It requires strategies and headway that draws us closer to each other. However, after three short months, the actions of the Biden administration are prying Americans further apart.”

In the past, the senator has also struggled with Trump about expression concerning race. Four years ago, Scott reproved the vagueness of the former president reflecting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; they later settled their conflict in a face-to-face conference at the White House.

The senator’s remarks and the developing commotion marked the newest buckle in the discussion over the part race takes on in America — and the part government heads ought to play in eliminating the consequences of preconception.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Politico: ‘America is not a racist country’: Sen. Tim Scott delivers GOP response; by Benjamin Din, Andrew Desiderio, and Marianne Levine

The Washington Post: Senator Tim Scott’s comments on race ignite a fiery debate; by Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Mike DeBonis

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of North Charleston’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s flicker Page – Creative Commons License