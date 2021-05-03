Glacier Melting Is Happening Faster Than Anticipated

Don't like to read?

Glacier melting can affect all parts of the world, and they are melting faster than anticipated. Reports on Thursday, April 29, 2021, indicate that an Antarctic glacier is melting at an unexpected rate.

A current study revealed the rate of glacial mass melt has “increased in the last 20 years” — much quicker than expected or formerly calculated.

Within the research, published in the journal Nature, the writers used many NASA spacecraft datasets preceding 2000. Getting precise calculations of iceberg defrost or glacier heap loss has been hard, according to the writers. Glaciers are normally discovered in exceptionally isolated or unavailable places; this means that not many of the over 200,000 icebergs are regularly checked.

The authors speculate that iceberg melt has given approximately 21 percent of sea-level rise since 2000 — close to one-fourth of an inch. Scientists noticed that the fastest rise in glacier melt happened in Alaska, western Canada, and the United States. Icecaps in New Zealand are thought to have defrosted nearly seven times faster between 2015 and 2019 compared to the new millennium.

Depletion in worldwide glaciers is one of the most straightforward reactions of heated earth and one reason for temperature change, as reported by scientists. Even though the writers did not research the source of iceberg melting, they did specify that in the regions where icecaps decreased, there were notable changes in deep-rooted rain and climate, which are expected with weather changes. In estimating the iceberg’s melting speed, several authors reported that they anticipate it gives more precise predictions for the sea-level increase and ocean regulation.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Glaciers are melting much faster than expected, study finds; by Paul P. Murphy

Nature World News: Antarctic ‘doomsday glacier’ may be melting faster than was thought

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Bill Green’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Edith Schreurs’s Flicker Page – Creative Commons License