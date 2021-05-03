Missing Dallas Boy Keydell Jones Found Dead in Pool [Video]

Don't like to read?

The body of an 8-year-old boy missing since Friday was recovered on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Far North Dallas. The body was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office to be that of Keydell Jones. He was found in an apartment complex swimming pool on Montfort Drive.

Jones, who is nonverbal and autistic, was last seen in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive at 7:15 a.m. CDT on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was wearing a blue hooded raincoat, white t-shirt, and khaki pants.

His family says he ran off Friday morning when they were trying to put him in the car for school, something he has been known to do. His Aunt Athena Jefferson said she never thought their search would end in tragedy. “That’s what we were believing, that our faith and our hope – that we were going to find him.”

The community spent hours searching the area looking for the missing boy. Among those searching for the missing boy on Friday was David Daniels, a neighbor, who helped find Keydell after he ran off a few times before. “I was hoping that someone had just brought him home, hoping he was good. We didn’t think this was going to happen.”

Saturday evening neighbors put out balloons and flowers in honor of the young boy. At the apartment complex, a crew put up a fence surrounding the pool. According to the Dallas Police Department, the case is an active ongoing investigation.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth: Body of Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Recovered Saturday: Dallas County ME

FOX 4 KDFW: Police find body in apartment pool while searching for missing 8-year-old

CBS DFW: Family Says Body Found In Dallas Apartment Pool Was Missing Autistic Child Keydall Jones

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Sarah McLaughlin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of andrew’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License