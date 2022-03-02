Supreme Court Defends NRA Over Americans’ Safety

Don't like to read?

Congress and the Supreme Court will fight to protect the NRA and its owners, gun manufacturers, and gun sellers. It will not, however, fight for your rights and safety.

I admit to writing a great deal about the Constitution. The reason is this is what America is all about. This is the Law of the Land, designed by our founding fathers. I admit that the Bill of Rights contains one amendment which has no significance today. The third amendment forbids forcible lodging of soldiers in private residences. However, the other nine, and the more recent 17 after the Bill of Rights, are vital to the existence of the United States of America.

It is fair to claim that the most important amendment in the Bill of Rights is the first. The first amendment guarantees fundamental human rights, including the right to vote. Yet, sadly, this great paragraph is under attack by our government today.

Freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press to print the truth, freedom to peacefully assemble in protest against our government are all under attack from Trump and the Trump Party. In addition, dozens of efforts to suppress voting rights occur in at least 40 states.

In its haste, the Republican-dominated Congress passed the Patriot Act in October 2001. This act is entirely unconstitutional. It negates the fourth amendment, which protects every American’s right to privacy. Without it, the “stop and frisk” laws in New York City would not exist. The Patriot Act allows law enforcement to search your car, your home, or your person without a warrant if they have “any reason to believe that terrorist-related actions may be involved.” This “law” allows our government to access your records on your computer, cell phone, bank account, and even library card. However, right-wing politicians refuse to accept comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases in the United States. Interesting.

The 14th amendment is violated every day, and the once Grand Old Party would like it repealed entirely. Its basic premise is equal protection under the law for all American citizens.

Our nation’s law enforcement and the entire judicial system are biased. The wealthy and powerful are seldom punished for their crimes, and when they are, it is common for them to receive the minimum sentence required by law. Americans without affluence are often needed to seek counsel from underpaid and overworked public defenders and receive the maximum punishment.

There is no question that Black Americans are harassed and mistreated more frequently by law enforcement than whites. The murder of Black men and women by our nation’s police, sheriffs, and others is far too common. Unfortunately, four long years of the Trump administration proved once and for all that racism is far more pervasive in law enforcement and our military than once believed.

Lobbies employ lobbyists to influence the votes of our legislators in Washington, offering large donations to their “campaigns.” Working-class Americans cannot afford lobbyists. This is an evident and harmful violation of the 14th amendment. Without equal representation, there is no equal protection under the law.

There is one amendment right-wing politicians fight for constantly: the second. Although this amendment is not currently applicable in the 21st century, America now has a standing army; they falsely interpret the law in a manner guaranteeing gun nuts, criminals, and mass shooters the “right” to purchase weapons of mass destruction.

Domestic terrorism has been confirmed as the greatest danger to the American people, but your friends on the right side of the aisle don’t give a damn. The number of mass shootings continues to exceed the number of days on the calendar. If the traitors who attacked our Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, could have managed to bring their military assault rifles into Washington, hundreds of lives would have been forfeited, including members of congress, and very possibly the Vice-President of the United States, and the Speaker of the House.

The very core of our nation, the Constitution of the United States of America, is under attack by our own government, although every member of congress, the justices of the Supreme Court, and the president take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Law of the Land.

What can you do? Vote in every election. This is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

