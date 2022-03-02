Russian Citizens Face a Catastrophe as Putin Continues Invasion of Ukraine

Don't like to read?

Russian citizens are facing a catastrophe as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine. Putin’s enormous ego forced him to invade a sovereign nation, and the people of his country are paying for his illegal and immoral action. Many feel sorry for every man, woman, and child in both countries. However, the suffering of the Russian people may be the only way Putin can be eliminated as a destructive power on the world’s stage.

Today, Russia’s economy crashed, and the Ruble is virtually worthless. Long lines were seen at Russia’s banks, and it is highly likely that these same lines will be seen at grocery stores and food banks in the near future as Russia becomes more isolated from the rest of the world.

Movies allow their viewers to believe that any tyrant can be removed by a small force of assassins. This is bull. Only an uprising of a nation’s people can remove a despot. These men care only about themselves, and they must be deposed.

In 2020 more than 81 million Americans forced Donald Trump’s eviction from the White House. The people rid our nation of a fascist, wannabe dictator. In nations currently ruled by autocrats, the demise of a ruthless dictator often requires blood and courage. This is the situation in Russia today.

Protests in Russia continue to grow. Putin has become the enemy of every citizen in the world, with the exception of Trump and his party.

The ultimate outcome of the invasion of Ukraine remains in doubt. However, Putin has been shocked by the courage and determination of the people of Ukraine. He totally underestimated both the ability of the army of Ukraine, but also the patriotism of its citizens from 18 to 80. He obviously believes that when the invasion began last Thursday, by Friday evening his tanks would be in the capital city of Kyiv.

Putin’s declaration of war has become an embarrassment, but not as damaging as the outpour of support for the people of Ukraine in his own country.

This region, dominated by three independent nations, Russia Belarus, and Ukraine, is composed of men, women, and children from all three countries. Putin has created a civil war, and many do not believe the people will accept his egomaniacal ambitions to reunite the USSR.

Whatever the eventuality of this situation, it will be the result of decisions made by a single man: a man who murders his adversaries and refuses to listen to his people. The ultimate question is, “can world leaders allow one egocentric man to decide the future of the world?

This nearly happened between 1939 and 1945. Will the final war, WWIII, become a reality, or will Putin be eliminated as a threat to human life and the end of the world?

The only casualties of war are people. The only beneficiaries of wars are politicians, and those invested in the military-industrial complex. “The rich get richer, and the poor lose their lives or the lives of those they love.”

I have a Russian friend who lives across the street, and my bride and I love her — most of her family remains in Russia, but a few of her extended family live in Ukraine. We commiserate with her concerns.

Op-ed by James Turnage

