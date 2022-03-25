Ginni Thomas Lied About Her Involvement in the January 6 Failed Coup

Don't like to read?

Several days ago, it was reported that the wife of controversial Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas attended the failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021. When questioned about her involvement, Ginni Thomas claimed that she left after Trump ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to halt the count of the Electoral College votes. There was nothing more. Surprise! She lied. She was far more involved than she told the press.

Both the Washington Post and CBS released information confirming the exchange of 29 texts from Early November 2020 until Mid-January, 2021 between then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas. In the texts, now in possession of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, she urged Meadows to continue efforts to overturn our nation’s democratic election.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!… You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Thomas texted to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020, after the major media outlets declared Joe Biden was the winner. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

What is most important is obvious. How involved in efforts to overturn the election and, therefore, democracy can be attributed to Justice Thomas? There is no doubt Thomas was aware of his wife’s efforts, but did he share her views, and did he aid her in those efforts to commit treason?

In a text from Meadows to Thomas on November 24, he told her, “This is a fight of good versus evil. […] Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well-doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well, at least my time in DC on it.” Thomas replied, “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

Earlier this year, Meadows admitted that he was part of the planning for the darkest day in American history and attended the meetings at the Willard Hotel.

Ginni Thomas claims that Clarence Thomas had no knowledge of her actions. Can we believe her? She lied before, and it is highly unlikely that they are ever unaware of each other’s actions and opinions. And, who is her “best friend?”

Other than death or resignation, there is only one way a Justice on the Supreme Court can be removed: by impeachment. This is the same requirement for removing a sitting president from office.

Only once in our nation’s history has justice on the Supreme Court been impeached. In 1805, Justice Samuel Chase was impeached by the House but acquitted in the Senate. Sound familiar?

What this situation proves unequivocally is that our government is the most corrupt in the world. Many Americans, including yours truly, have no faith in anyone in power. Trust is earned, and I have none for our government, law enforcement, the court system, or military leaders.

“Doing the right thing” has become nothing but a dream.

Op-ed by James Turnage

WRAL.com: First on CNN: January 6 committee has text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows; by Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, Jamie Gangel, and CNN

Daily Kos: Texts between Ginni Thomas, Meadows reveal an extraordinary effort to destroy democracy; by Joan McCarter

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Chad Davis’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of Stetson University’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License