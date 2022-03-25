What Is the Republican Party Afraid Of?

Don't like to read?

Throughout my 75 years, I asked many questions, and this was one of the important ones: “Why is anyone afraid of homosexuals?” More importantly, why is one entire political party afraid of something which is normal?

I understand that a large part of this “fear” is in support of one of its owners, the evangelical leaders who compose the Christian Religious Right, but the truth is, it is pure ignorance.

I admit that when I was younger, I did not understand the depth of human emotion and, therefore, could not comprehend the relationship between two people of the same sex. However, I accepted those I knew or worked with later in life who loved someone of the same gender and learned from them this was not a choice; it was a normal situation.

The LGBTQ community is under vicious attack by every Republican politician in the United States and their supporters today. A number of red states have threatened teachers with suspension and even dismissal for mentioning anything related to “gay, lesbian, or transgender” Americans. Welcome to the Republican Party and their love of the 1950s.

What is even more upsetting, these right-wing extremists are censoring books, demanding any book referring to the LGBTQ community be removed from schools and public libraries.

Today’s GOP is the party of regression. They would end the progress made over the last 60+ years and renew laws that punished minorities, homosexuals, and women for being themselves.

The poster boy for Republican homophobia is Governor Gregg Abbott’s choice for Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused the Austin school district of holding “immoral and illegal” Pride Week celebrations, claiming school officials are spreading liberal propaganda to brainwash children on LGBTQIA+ issues.

Paxton continued by alleging that this celebration is a form of “sex education,” which has been banned by the state legislature. Texas Republicans fear the truth and reality more than those in any other red state. Threats of violence have increased this year for anyone who participates in “Pride Week.” Once again, “why would anyone live in a state which is inhabited by such a large number of ignorant people, and ruled over by racists, bigots, and misogynists?”

Every man and woman who calls themselves “Republican” or seeks reelection under the banner of the once GOP has a serious problem. They continue to fight unwinnable battles: things that cannot be changed. The LGBTQ community is here to stay. Their lives are normal for them, and that is all that matters. They offer no danger to the nation’s future or to the choices in life made by others. And there is nothing in the New Testament forbidding love of any kind.

Diversity is growing in America at a more rapid rate than predicted by sociologists. Pure whites are in decline at an even faster rate as baby boomers like me continue to lose their earthly bonds. The concept of an all-white society in any nation is ludicrous, but especially in America, the most diverse nation on the planet.

Women have fought for their rights for decades. As 51% of the population, and a greater desire to make a difference in our nation than men, they will soon control our government and our nation. In just decades, they will replace the old white men in Washington who treat them like second-class citizens today.

The Constitution was not written for heterosexual, pure white men. Therefore, protecting their “rights” was unnecessary. It was written for non-whites, women, and all men and women whose lifestyles would become part of our society and normal in our nation’s future.

My advice for those in Washington who would shred the Law of the Land is “get out of politics, and renounce your citizenship. You do not belong here.”

