GOP Whines About Kavanaugh and Takes Revenge on a Qualified SCOTUS Nominee

Don't like to read?

Childish Republicans continue to whine about Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Now, the GOP is taking their revenge out on a qualified Supreme Court Nominee. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, is the second day of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson and the second day Republicans make complete asses of themselves.

Senate hearings began for Brett Kavanaugh, who was nominated to fill the vacated seat on the Supreme Court of the United States in September 2018. Justice Anthony Kennedy decided to retire, offering an opportunity for Moscow Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to stack the court.

Kavanaugh’s reputation preceded his hearings. Dozens of protesters waved signs and announced their opposition to his confirmation on the steps of the Supreme Court as Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) began his opening statement, then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) interrupted the oldest man in the Senate, demanding that hearings not be held for a man considered unfit for the nation’s highest court.

It immediately became reminiscent of the 1991 hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas. In one of the greatest tragedies in the U.S. government’s history, the old, white men of the Senate made Anita Hill the villain in this dramatic event. She charged Thomas with sexual harassment, but many senators called her a liar and confirmed the man who became the most controversial justice in modern history.

Kavanaugh’s accuser was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. She charged him with sexual assault during their college years. Republican attacks on Dr. Ford’s veracity, combined with a less than thorough FBI investigation, allowed a sexual predator to become a member of the once most respected branch of the nation’s government.

The truth is that all three justices appointed by Trump and confirmed by “the old man of the senate,” Moscow Mitch, are unfit to sit on the most powerful court in the world.

Neil Gorsuch’s record was less than admirable. His only reason for being nominated was the fact that he was openly opposed to Roe v Wade.

Kavanaugh is a criminal but also opposed Roe v Wade.

Amy Coney Barrett is a religious extremist who has fought along with pro-life groups and vehemently opposes any and all abortions, regardless of the involvement of any criminal activity, including rape and incest.

Today, Senate Republicans attempt to take revenge on a very qualified nominee for Democrat’s perceived “attacks” on Kavanaugh. Once again, the truth is the greatest enemy of right-wing politicians.

Evangelical leaders, who created the Christian Religious Right, control every action taken by fake Republicans in Washington today. They are the primary objectors to a woman’s right to control her body’s reproductive function.

Sadly, the government is a mirror image of the country. Both are divided, and there appears to be no solution that will close the gap. No one talks to anyone, and compromise is out of the question.

However, it appears that there is no legitimate objection to the confirmation of Judge Jackson. Regardless of how many baseless attacks are made by the extremists on the right, she will be the first Black female on the Supreme Court. That is called progress.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Vox: Republicans made Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing about Brett Kavanaugh; by li Zhou

Daily Kos: Live coverage: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson deals with nonsense, #2; by Joan McCarter

Newsweek: Critics: GOP Turning SCOTUS Hearing Into ‘Kavanaugh Grievance Hearings;’ by Patricia McKnight

Featured and Top Image by WhiteHouse.gov Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Common License

Inset Image Courtesy of Marc Nozell’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License