‘Madman of Moscow’ Continues to Hold Ukraine and the World Hostage

Do not pretend you do not know the truth. The United States has been engaged in a second Civil War since 2017. So far, the amount of blood spilled has been minimal, but that could change at any minute. I bring this to your attention because Americans and the people of Ukraine understand what it means to have an egotistical maniac invade your country.

We are lucky to live in a nation where an invasion by a foreign nation is unlikely. However, Donald Trump and his fascist supporters threatened to destroy our country for four long years, and he and his party have not surrendered to real Americans today. The war continues.

I call Putin the “Madman of Moscow” because his ego destroyed his ability to think clearly. He is losing the war in Ukraine, even if he wins. The morale of his military is extremely low. He has lost millions of dollars of military weaponry. Although the number of his forces who have been killed or seriously injured cannot be accurately counted, the numbers appear to be in the thousands.

And what will he do if he captures Kyiv and President Zelenskyy? His forces will be left to occupy a defiant nation requiring hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of his military to maintain control of Ukraine. I do not foresee a successful occupation of the democratically-minded people of Ukraine.

Putin, like Trump, allows his emotions and ambitions to override his intellect. I believe that Ukraine will be his “Waterloo.” He expected to win his invasion in two days. Four weeks later, he has no exit strategy, having suffered great losses at the hands of a far lesser equipped army.

In America, Trump lost because he underestimated the determination of millions of Americans to defeat him and his fascist army in 2020. What no one is talking about is the fact that Joe Biden was not the most popular candidate offered by Democrats. However, Trump was so hated by most Americans that the election turnout was historic, and Trump lost by nearly eight million votes, a number that is unlikely to be repeated in American history.

In Russia, the question is “will the people stand up to their murderous dictator, and who will lead them?” The invasion of Ukraine is nothing less than genocide. His generals will remain loyal, but will his soldiers ignore the suffering of their families and remain loyal to the generals?

A close look at the world today reveals an acceptance of fascism. This includes the once-great bastion of personal freedom, the United States of America. Far too many men and women who call themselves Americans would approve of shredding the Constitution. These same people do not believe that “all men are created equal.” White supremacists continue to praise Trump in support of his plan to become the nation’s first dictator.

Ignorant men and women like Representatives Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) fail to understand the difference between “socialism” and fascism.”

Socialist policies exist in every democratic nation. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and even unemployment insurance are examples of necessary socialist policies to care for the less fortunate and elderly. The nation’s most highly rated for their “quality of life,” have social policies designed to care for people first, allowing big businesses to care for themselves.

Fascism is defined as: “a system of government led by a dictator who typically rules by forcefully and often violently suppressing opposition and criticism, controlling all industry and commerce, and promoting nationalism and often racism.”

All fascist leaders are “madmen.” Once great power over others is achieved, the need for even greater power continues. This is what Putin is doing today. The world revolves around him and his need for more control, more power, will not end until he achieves his ultimate goal of world domination.

The difference between past madmen and Putin is that he possesses the power to end all life on earth. Can we allow one overly ambitious man to destroy the lives of nearly eight billion men, women, and children?

It is time for a second Russian Revolution.

Op-ed by James Turnage

