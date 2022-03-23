Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Don't like to read?

Hillary Clinton, Former Secretary of State and Former Democratic presidential nominee, states she had a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. She wrote on social media that she feels fine and only has mild cold-like symptoms.

Clinton said she is grateful for the protective vaccines and that they can provide protection against severe sickness. She encouraged others to get the vaccine and booster if they had not yet done so.

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

In another tweet, she said her husband, Bill Clinton, 75 years of age, tested negative for COVID-19. Clinton stated they are quarantined, where they will remain until the house is cleared from COVID.

She also asked the people on Twitter for movie recommendations.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Fever, chills, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, body and muscle aches, fatigue, and soar throat. People who are vaccinated may experience minimal symptoms of COVID-19. Some have been asymptomatic.

Cold and Flu Symptoms

Fevers, chills, nausea, vomiting, runny nose, congestion, body aches, headaches, diarrhea, and fatigue. Flu vaccines can help slow or stop the spread of the common flu. COVID can create worsened sickness in some people in comparison to the flu. This virus can take more time for symptoms to show in some people and can be spreadable for more extended periods.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Karen Murphy’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Edgar Zuniga Jr.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License