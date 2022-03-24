How Vladimir Putin Has Already Lost His War Against Ukraine

Don't like to read?

Vladimir Putin has already lost his war against Ukraine. To be totally truthful, Putin lost everything of importance on Feb. 24, 2022 when he alone decided to invade the sovereign, democratic nation of Ukraine.

Three countries are occupied by residents, or relatives from three neighboring nations: Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. When Putin decided to invade Ukraine, he began a path to genocide. His army of nearly 200,000 are murdering relatives of family members in Russia and in many cases their own.

NATO and the Associated Press are estimating the number of Russian soldiers and pilots lost during the illegal and immoral invasion between 7,000 and as many as 15,000. There is no doubt that Putin is surprised and disappointed by this fact, and it is highly likely that the family and friends of those soldiers have not been informed about the deaths of their sons and daughters.

Expected to last two-to-three days, the Moscow Madman’s war is now on its 27th day. I doubt that Putin has any idea how to end the conflict.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, Putin has lost. His questionable reputation around the world is now a universal opinion. He is a madman, a murderous dictator whose personal ambitions supersede the lives and the future of the people of not only Ukraine but also his own country of Russia.

There is no end game to this war crime, and no exit strategy. What Putin expected to be another “blitzkrieg” has become a battle royal. The Ukraine military, supported by citizen volunteers and volunteers from foreign nations, has proven to be formidable adversaries. As of today, Putin’s army has lost more than 100 tanks, multiple aircraft, and thousands of soldiers.

This foolhardy act by one man has exposed the weakness of the Russian military. Led by incompetent generals, and a lack of morale, there is undeniable proof that a vulnerable and unprepared military, formerly estimated to be one of the best in history, is unprepared and poorly trained. The situation in Ukraine is reminiscent of the Russian army’s failures in Afghanistan between 1979 and 1989.

Putin’s failure in Ukraine reveals that without nuclear weapons, Russia’s army is virtually incompetent. As the military leaders of the United States, the Russian military was unprepared to engage in warfare in the 21st century. What they were taught in military, naval, and air force academies did not prepare them for the reality of combat today. Neither nation has actually won a war since WWII.

There are many other reasons why Putin has lost this war.

His goal since 1975 has been to end the NATO alliance. However, his unprovoked attack on Ukraine unified the alliance between nations in the region like never before. He is facing the power of multiple nations united as one, several of whom possess nuclear weapons.

Putin’s only powerful ally is China. President for life, Xi Jinping, has been reluctant to offer its full support for the Moscow Madman’s latest mistake.

Countries which remained neutral throughout modern history, including Sweden and Norway, are supportive of the people of Ukraine.

Millions of Russians are aware of the truth. They know that Putin is the bully attempting to murder men, women, and children who were once a part of the USSR, and remain closely related to the people of Russia.

Of enormous importance is the failure of Donald Trump to win reelection and destroy the NATO alliance once and for all. Dividing the American people and ending NATO were his prime directives, and he failed once again.

Most importantly, Putin judged the people of Ukraine by his own whose fear keeps them subjects of a murderous despot. He greatly underestimated the people of Ukraine and how the importance of their freedom exceeded their fear of death and destruction.

It is fair to compare the people of Ukraine to the men and women of 1776 America. Our predecessors found the courage to resist the army of King George III and survive overwhelming odds. I wonder if our nation’s people would have the same courage and resolve today.

Op-Ed by Jame Turnage

