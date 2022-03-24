Don't like to read?

Will Donald Trump be tried for treason? The pile of evidence that he was directly involved in the failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, is growing taller by the minute. For those of us who know the former president well, it is impossible that the malignant narcissist, with a need to control everything in his ugly world, would not have been involved in the planning and execution of the insurrection.

John Eastman is the Trump attorney closely involved with the investigation being conducted by the House select committee looking into the details of the January 6 attack on our democracy. He continues his attempt to avoid submitting additional documents in his possession related to the darkest day in American history.

On Wednesday, the committee filed papers with a federal court demanding Eastman’s cooperation.

Former Trump Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has already confirmed that he was a member of the former president’s administration which planned the January 6 coup attempt. He also confirmed that Trump was not physically present, but was in constant contact by phone, and completely involved in the plan to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The select committee has good reason to believe that Eastman was involved and has additional information pertinent to their investigation.

Mo Brooks has been one of the former president’s most loyal supporters in the House. He is now running for the Senate in Alabama. However, in another act of “you must be 100 percent loyal to me, but I will not reciprocate,” by Donald Trump, the orange buffoon has withdrawn his support for Brooks’ campaign.

If you watched the January 6 insurrection, you saw Brooks speak to Neo-Nazi supporters, encouraging them to “do whatever was necessary to halt the count.” He then went to the Capitol building and voted against the certification.

Trump’s reason for abandoning Brooks? Brooks had the nerve to suggest that continuing to make claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election is futile, and damaging to the right-wing. Republicans must move on and look to the future.

There is some conjecture that Trump’s withdrawal of support for Brooks was based on the polls which show the former Representative losing badly. He does not want to be associated with another loser like himself.

When the attempted coup failed, Brooks issued a statement that revealed Trump’s refusal to accept not only the decision of the American people but also the decision by more than 60 state courts and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that Jan. 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

The former president cannot accept the fact that he is a loser. His life’s history records zero successes and many failures.

Any man or woman who remains loyal to Trump must look back at the 2016 election and one little man who may have been the former president’s most avid supporter.

Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions was the first Republican senator to offer the former president his allegiance. After working in his campaign, Sessions was rewarded with an appointment as our nation’s Attorney General. Months later, after Sessions refused to halt Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Trump demanded his resignation. Later, he refused to endorse Sessions’ effort to regain his senate seat.

This is “the real Donald Trump.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Featured and Top Image by Airman First Class Caitlin Russell for the U.S. Air Force – Courtesy of NARA & DVIDS Archive – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of Tyler Merbler’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License