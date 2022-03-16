I Am Beginning to Ask Myself, ‘Is It Worth It?’

Don't like to read?

If you or I thought the news was depressing 10 years ago, today we know that it was a “victory celebration” compared to today’s dark and dismal picture of the world and our country today. I have been writing my own opinions about politics in America for about 10 years. I have reported various world events intermittently during that same period of time. However, as I continue my efforts to offer the truth to the world, I wonder if I am wasting my time, and is it possible that no one cares?

I wake up around six o’clock every morning, fill and turn on the teapot, clean our dog’s food bowl, and make sure she has fresh water. Then I turn on my laptop and force myself to look at the news on various internet sites. (I have not watched television news since November of 2016.)

Although 99 percent of the stories are dark and depressing, what concerns me the most is reading about the stupidity of the people of our nation and the world.

For me, and I admit that I am naïve, life is simple. I ask nothing from my government or anyone else. I do have expectations, but they are reasonable. No government, regardless of whether it is democratic or autocratic, should take any action which jeopardizes the future of our planet or the security of every human being on the planet. The responsibility of all governments is to care for their people and nothing else.

I am aware that I must live in a world founded on fantasy and dreams.

First, I admit the truth about the government of the United States of America. Honestly, it sucks. America is a s**t storm. Washington is completely dysfunctional, and our two-party system no longer works. Our elected officials continue to ignore the American people. The facts point to the end of the United States within two decades.

I could blame Donald Trump, but that would be too easy. Although the facts definitely lean in his direction, the end of the dream of our founding fathers began 41 years ago in 1981. The first year of the Reagan administration began the end of the Party of Lincoln and the Grand Old Party.

During the Constitutional Convention, which began in 1787, a government was created to prevent any form of autocracy. Three branches were created: the executive, the legislative, and the judicial. Each had equal but separate powers. Their original purpose no longer exists.

The people do not choose our president. Thanks to the Electoral College and the procreation of red and blue states, the woman or man who will lead our country every four years is decided by the states. The ballots of millions of Americans are a waste of time.

Our legislature is as divided as our nation’s people. I see no reasonable solution. It will remain dysfunctional long after I have been cremated. Deliberation and compromise are lost arts.

The judicial branch, the Supreme Court, has become heavily politicized and no longer has a reason to exist.

Solutions including the repeal of the Electoral College and term limits for congress and the Supreme Court will never happen. Politicians will continue to protect their lives of luxury, power, and privilege. Once again, I claim that the government of the United States is the most corrupt in the world. It hides the truth from the people, and the people are the country. Frequent claims of “need to know,” based on national security are a smokescreen.

Most depressing is the fact that the world is on the precipice of extermination. One evil, egocentric man can order the destruction of the planet at any moment. Putin has admitted that if he faces defeat in Ukraine, he is willing to use any means possible to win his war.

There are 195 countries in the world. As of today, March 16, 2022, they refuse to unite and defeat one man, one country and are willing to accept the end of the world. I give up. Logic and common sense no longer exist.

I care deeply about every human on this planet, and that fact makes me a fool. They don’t care about themselves. Doing the right thing is rare and the reason the entire planet is f**ked up.

Okay: I vented my feelings. Now let’s get to work and save the planet. Or not. It’s up to you.

Op-ed by James Turnage

