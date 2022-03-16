Dr. Willie Wilson Donates $200K in Gasoline to Chicagoans at Select Stations

Don't like to read?

Fuel prices around the United States have soared causing hardships for Americans. Humanitarian and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson donated a total of $200,000 in free gas. Each vehicle can get up to $50 in gasoline until the total donated funds are exhausted. This gift is available to everyone, it is not based on need. No one is required to provide information. The gasoline will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The free fuel is available on Thursday, March 17, 2022, starting at 7 a.m. CT at the following gas stations in Chicago:

Amstar at 368 E. Garfield Boulevard.

Citgo at 9155 S. Stony Island.

Marathon at 9155 E. 95th Street.

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski.

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted Street.

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Avenue.

Amoco at 7201 N. Clark Street.

BP at 4359 N. Pulaski Road.

Marathon at 340 Sacramento Boulevard.

Falcon at 43 North Homan.

Dr. Wilson expects to fill up 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles tomorrow. He plans to do one or two more free gas events this year, according to FOX 32.

“The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens,” says the former mayoral candidate in his press release.

Additionally, station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim lowered their prices during the giveaway to allow more vehicles to benefit from the doctor’s generosity.

“Each car passing through one of the participating stations while gasoline supplies last will have their fuel pumped by individuals hired by Dr. Wilson,” according to Abdullah.

The average price of fuel fluctuates on a day-to-day basis based on market projections. In Illinois, a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is an average of $4.557 compared to today’s national average of $4.305, according to AAA.

Based on Facebook and Twitter reactions, everyone is excited about the prospect of free gas for their vehicle.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

