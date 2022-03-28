Is Donald Trump Irrelevant?

Don't like to read?

If any woman or man decides to run for the office of President of the United States of America, she or he must realize that to be successful; they must offer and accomplish something of value for all Americans. If they accomplish great things, they will be remembered by historians. However, if they fail, they will eventually fade from our memories and become another sad chapter in our nation’s history. Is Donald Trump moving down this path?

Every elected president is given four years to accomplish great things which would benefit our nation’s people. However, Trump failed to record a single accomplishment in his tenure as our nation’s “pretend” president. Trump constantly bragged about successes, but the truth is everything he claimed as his own was the result of efforts made by others. His legacy will always be bankrupting our nation by giving permanent tax cuts to the super-rich and our largest corporations. His “trickle-down” economic policy was a huge failure.

Most of his time in office was spent using taxpayer money to live the life of a legitimate billionaire. Tens of millions of dollars were spent traveling to his playpen, Mar-a-Lago, his golf courses, and holding hate rallies across America.

However, Trump’s two huge failures during his last year in office will remain in the memories of the American people for generations.

Although he was informed of a possible health emergency in December of 2019, he ignored the coming pandemic, claiming “it will just go away” until March of 2020, when Americans began dying from the coronavirus called “COVID-19.”

The “truth lives here,” and I can tell you that Trump nor his administration knew what to do. His was the most unqualified and unprepared administration in American history. Today the death toll from COVID-19 is nearing one million.

The results of the 2020 election were historic and displayed the will of the majority: remove Trump from Washington. His own election czar called the election “the fairest and most secure in history.”

However, the malignant narcissist refused to accept defeat. To this day, Trump continues to tell “the big lie,” making the claim that there was mass fraud in the 2020 election, although more than 60 state courts and the SCOTUS dismissed his lawyers’ claims as “baseless.”

Refusing to accept the will of the people, Trump organized a plan to halt the certification of the Electoral College on January 6, 2021. The attempted coup failed, but Trump has yet to be charged with treason.

Although Trump has not announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, he continues to hold rallies in states which supported him in 2016. However, attendance at these events, filled with anger, hatred, and incitement to commit violent actions against his perceived enemies, appears to be in decline.

His most recent attempt to boost his ego was held in Commerce, Georgia, about one hour north of Atlanta. When he previously held rallies in the south, there were large crowds of like-minded white supremacists and fascist-leaning men and women. This was not the case last Saturday.

“I’ve covered more than two dozen Trump rallies around the nation. This is the smallest crowd I’ve seen at a rally of his in Georgia since he won the 2016 election—significantly smaller than the crowd in Perry in September,” Greg Bluestein, a political reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tweeted.

Stephen Fowler, a political writer, agreed.

“It’s almost time for Trump to speak here in Georgia and there’s probably no more than 5,000 people here, the smallest Trump rally I’ve ever covered here. Way less than the Perry rally in 2021 (closer to 10k) and nowhere close to 2020’s 20-30k+,” the journalist wrote in a Twitter post, sharing photos as well.

Is the orange bully beginning to become irrelevant? Will the time come when I no longer see his name on the internet, and we can forget about our nation’s biggest mistake? I sure as hell hope so.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Newsweek: Trump’s Georgia Rally Sees ‘Smallest Crowd’ in State Since 2016: Reporters; by Jason Lemon

Daily Kos: SAD! Trump’s Irrelevance is Increasing, as are His Pitifully Delusional Attempts to Pretend it’s Not

Featured and Top Image by Joyce N. Boghosian/Official White House Photo Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army Courtesy Picryl – Public Domain License