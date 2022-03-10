Is Kevin McCarthy a Closet White Supremacist?

Don't like to read?

It is obvious that Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Bomber, and Paul Gosar are unfit for office. However, House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, continues to deny the facts and denounce or censure their anti-American words and actions.

While right-wing extremists were holding their annual complaint fest, they call CPAC in Orlando, Florida, during the last week of February, while across town a convention of white supremacists gathered cheering Adolf Hitler, and Vladimir Putin. Nick Fuentes, invited by the group’s organizer to speak before this group of Neo-Nazis were “Republican” Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosau.

Although they violated ethics and morals codes established for members of the government of the United States of America, McCarthy did nothing to stress the severity of their actions. One can only assume that he is a member of a white supremacist group.

McCarthy is himself unfit for office. He was one of several fake Republicans who communicated with Donald Trump during the failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021. After Trump was evicted from the White House, McCarthy made several trips to visit his Fuhrer in Palm Beach at Trump’s millionaire’s resort, Mar-a-Lago. Trump is the unofficial leader of the white supremacy movement in America.

Justin Amah is a former member of the House. He was one of a handful of Republicans who denounced Trump’s unconstitutional actions. He said the following about McCarthy.

“Kevin McCarthy again displays his unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty,” Amah wrote on Twitter, along with a portion of McCarthy’s “60 Minute” interview.

Showing his “true colors,” McCarthy supported the RNC’s censure of two real Republicans who joined the special investigation unit looking into the January 6 insurrection. They are doing the right thing; McCarthy refuses to do the same.

The writer is disappointed. He no longer shares Mark Twain’s assessment of this nation.

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” – Mark Twain.

The American country is the people. Some find it upsetting to know that the people of Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona elected some of the worst congressmen in American history. One would be remiss if he did not include the people of California who continue to re-elect McCarthy.

This just proves that America is the least informed nation in the world. Millions of men and women choose to believe lies and conspiracy theories rather than make an effort to learn the facts.

Beginning in January 2017, the entire right side of the Capitol Building made a decision to abandon their oaths of office and serve a malignant narcissist who would have destroyed democracy once and for all to institute a fascist regime.

One can understand the reluctance of millions of Americans to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections. As long as the Electoral College exists, individual votes may not be counted in the presidential election. The state will decide who receives the vote.

However, the 2022 election is a midterm, and the EC is not involved. It is important that every Republican up for reelection is defeated, and replaced with women and men who will support the people’s needs and wishes. It is so important that Republicans in more than 40 states are hastily passing voter suppression laws making it difficult to cast individual ballots. This requires a resistance movement determined to save America. Join the movement; defeat the enemy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

