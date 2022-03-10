Lies Are Catching Up With Republicans

Don't like to read?

Republicans’ lies are catching up with them. After four long years of Trump’s illegitimate presidency, and most “Republicans” continuing to serve him, it is fair to say that incompetence and ignorance define the party who wears the label today.

Just six years ago it was easy to claim that Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was the worst senator in America’s history because he was. However, today the entire right-wing is crazy, constantly telling lies and spreading conspiracy theories. They are challenging Cruz for his lowly position.

Back in 2019, and Trump’s criminal phone call to Ukraine President Zelenskyy when he attempted to blackmail him using $400 million in aid, several U.S. senators knew the truth. One of these men was Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

He was not only aware of the conversation, but he also broke his oath by refusing to say anything about this violation of the Constitution. When Trump’s mock trial was held in the Senate, Johnson voted for acquittal. “Heil Trump.”

Johnson continues to support Trump’s big lie, falsely claiming that the 2020 election was fraudulent. He is the personification of the word traitor.

So, what is Johnson doing today? He is blaming Democrats for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. This is so ridiculous, that it is hard to follow. Johnson claims that Trump’s first impeachment was to blame for much-needed aid previously appropriated by Congress. Of course, none of this is based on fact. The $400 million was received by Ukraine.

As former national security aide Alexander Vindman said, “Civilians are dying, Ukrainians are providing a formidable defense, defending democracy for Americans as well as for themselves and their homes. And Ron Johnson is trying to distract and obfuscate.”

The truth is, Trump is responsible for the disaster in Ukraine today. His second instruction from Putin was to destroy NATO by removing America’s participation and money from the organization that has prevented a third world war for more than 75 years. If Trump had not added another failure to a very long list, there would have been no invasion of Ukraine.

Nothing bothers me more than lies, and that includes lies of omission, also called “half-truths.” Not once in five-and-a-half years did Trump tell the truth. After his illegitimate win in the Electoral College in 2016, his entire party followed his example. Winning elections at any cost to the nation’s future remains the only priority. Lies of omission are more dangerous because when a small amount of truth is included, people will tell themselves, “I heard about that.” Americans are easily fooled because as a nation we are too lazy to learn the truth.

Cruz, Johnson, Josh Hawley (R-Ariz.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Charles Ernest Grassley (R-Iowa), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and every other man and woman who claims to be Republican in the senate lies every time they open their mouths. The truth is their greatest enemy.

When going to the polls in 2022 and 2024 think about Johnson and the rest. They have become the greatest danger and greatest enemy to the American people in the 21st century.

Op-ed by James Turnage

