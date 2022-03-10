Trump’s Friends Prove Themselves to be America’s Enemies

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump’s friends have proven themselves to be America’s enemies. Before Trump became the illegitimate 45th president, he had close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Royal Family. After being gifted the Electoral College, he shunned the leaders of the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, and other long-standing allies of the United States. When he began defiling the White House, he remained loyal to countries that are, in fact, enemies of the United States.

Clearly, Trump remains friends with Putin and undoubtedly Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

After Putin’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, Trump praised his mentor. He continues to kiss his hero’s feet as the genocide continues.

Today, President Biden ended the import of Russian oil. As a result, prices are expected to rise. Yesterday, he placed a call to the Saudis, attempting to encourage increased oil production to ease the situation. Proving that they remain the country’s enemy, the Saudi Royal Family refused to take the phone call.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,” a U.S. official told the Journal regarding a call between Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil].”

You are probably asking, “why would Trump remain close to these tyrants?”

It is simple. Prior to his winning the Electoral College, his businesses were “bailed out” by both nations. Without their investments in Trump properties, the orange buffoon would be penniless today.

“Why would the Saudi Royal Family shun the President of the United States?” There is also a simple answer to this question.

While Trump was pretending to be president, he authorized sales of weapons of mass destruction to the Saudis who are waging war against Yemen. Their actions are similar to Putin’s in Ukraine, but world outrage is missing. Thousands of innocent men, women, and children have been murdered by the Saudis.

President Biden stopped the sale of arms to the Saudis, and they are taking revenge.

When Trump ordered a ban on all Muslims entering the United States after his pitiful inauguration, the citizens of Saudi Arabia were not included on the list.

On Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaeda attacked America, 15 were Saudi citizens, two were from the United Arab Emirates, one from Libya, and one from Lebanon. By the way, the architect of the attacks, Osama bin Laden, was a member of the Saudi Royal Family.

In most crimes, including treason, solving the “whodunnit” means following the money. Money is Trump’s only god, and he will do and has done anything to create the illusion that he is a bonafide billionaire. Without the aide of rulers from foreign nations, Trump would never have harmed our country or the world.

President Biden must be praised for reestablishing relations with America’s allies and taking strong action against Putin. Now that he knows that Saudi Arabia is not a friend, hopefully, he will act accordingly.

Biden does not simply “talk” about being “tough on Putin.” He is tough.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Wall Street Journal: Saudi, Emirati Leaders Decline Calls With Biden During Ukraine Crisis; by Dion Nissenbaum, Stephen Kalin, and David S. Cloud

The Hill: Saudi, UAE leaders declined calls with Biden amid Ukraine conflict: report; by Lexi Lonas

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of World Tourism Organization’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of MEAphotography’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License