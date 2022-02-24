Missiles Light Ukraine’s Night Sky as Putin’s War Begins

Don't like to read?

After months of postering, Vladimir Putin ordered a “full-scale attack” against Ukraine starting his war. Missiles and on-the-ground fighting were reported across the nation as the Russian invasion was underway on Thursday, reports The New York Times. Cruise and ballistic artillery lit up the night sky as the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation targeted airfields and military headquarters not far from Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. The assault began hours before dawn attacking central and Eastern Ukraine from three directions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency, according to the country’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov:

The state of emergency will be introduced across the entire territory of the country, except the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Odesa (Odessa), Mariupol, and Dnipro and loud explosions could be heard in Kramatorsk. Invading troops crossed into Ukraine north of Kyiv region, “staging an attack with Grad missiles on government positions,” border guards told an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter. Low flying helicopters were seen flying toward Ukraine’s capital as officials reported an airfield was under siege.

At least 18 deaths, eight men and 10 women, as missiles struck a Ukrainian base near the nation’s strategic Black Sea port city of Odesa, according to regional administration reports. “At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble” searching for casualties and survivors, according to the NDTV report published on Feb. 24, 2022, 7:35 a.m. EDT (6:05 pm IST).

Port residents are packing up and leaving their homes to seek refuge elsewhere. In Kyiv, gridlock occurred bringing vehicles to a stand-still as multitudes try to flee the missiles while others stood in lines at banks and markets to stock up on supplies, reports Reuters.

As planes flew overhead, explosions from missiles and emergency sirens alerted the city’s residents of Putin’s war, residents displayed signs of stress and extreme nervousness.

Ukraine is under attack “from the south, north, east, and from the air,” said Zelinsky. The offensive had claimed the lives of uncounted soldiers and civilians. After weeks of downplaying the threat, the nation’s president called up reservists on Wednesday.

“I know clearly, without any forecasts how our army will act. And believe me, we are ready for everything,” Zelinsky declared. He was referring to his troops alongside Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

Ukrainian military claims it shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter. The county’s defense ministry assures everyone that Putin’s troops are taking losses. Ministry officials also reported shooting down a plane in an “area of environmental protection.” The incident appears to be separate from the other five planes, according to NBC News.

In the Donetsk region, a hospital in Vuhledar was struck by a shell leaving four people dead and at least 10 injured, including six doctors.

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO allies condemn President Putin for the full-scale attack against Ukraine.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The News York Times: Maps: Tracking the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN: Live Updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine; by Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, and Ed Upright

NPR: Russian military blasts are felt in the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa; by Rachel Martin and Frank Langfitt

NDTV: Russian Forces Break Into North Of Kyiv, 18 Killed In Ukraine’s Odessa; by Agence France-Presse (AFP)

NBC News: Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Ukraine battles Russian attack on multiple fronts

Reuters: Some Kyiv residents try to flee, others stock up after Russia attacks; by Maria Tsvetkova

PBS News Hour: Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns Russia is prepared for invasion; by Nick Schifrin and Layla Quran

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Dmitry Terekhov’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Peter Fitzgerald Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Dave_S’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License