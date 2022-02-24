How Domestic Terrorism Became the Greatest Danger to the American People

Don't like to read?

It began decades in the past, but it became more commonplace in 2015. After years of unbridled capitalism resulting in an enormous gap in income inequality, greed, political ambition, right-wing extremism, the growing white nationalist movement, and the creation of the Republican propaganda machine, Fox News, in 1995, the greatest danger to America became domestic terrorism.

Led by fascist groups of Neo-Nazis, anger and hatred replaced love of country, compassion for fellow Americans, and efforts to understand and embrace those who are different.

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated this fact, there were many dissenters. However, after the violent insurrection that attempted to overturn the 2020 election, there is no longer any doubt. Sadly, those who call themselves “Republicans” continue to defend these criminals and thugs. Anyone who watched the tragic events on that day cannot be fooled. Some believe it was the worst day for the country in history.

A sitting president, with a totalitarian agenda, organized and executed a failed coup. Nothing could be worse, more disappointing, or more unexpected.

Every mass shooting is an act of domestic terrorism, and for several years the United States has experienced events in which four or more individuals received wounds or died after the use of a gun exceeding the number of days on the calendar. This is so commonplace the mainstream media fails to report many of them.

Sadly, Congress simply ignores this sad reality. In support of the NRA gun lobby, which represents gun sellers and gun manufacturers, they pretend that nothing happened.

The Patriot Act defines domestic terrorism:

Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) expanded the definition of terrorism to cover “”domestic,”” as opposed to international, terrorism. A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act “dangerous to human life” that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping. Additionally, the acts have to occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States and if they do not, may be regarded as international terrorism.

This defines the events of January 6 exactly, and no one can doubt this fact.

Once again, domestic terrorism is primarily the result of extreme racism and growing bigotry in America. It bothers people a great deal that this country is the angriest and most violent in the world. This has divided Americans and reached the extremes experienced during the Civil War.

The danger to the nation created by white supremacists cannot be underestimated. These individuals thrive on anger, hatred, and an opportunity to engage in violence against their perceived enemies. All prejudice is founded in ignorance. Because racism is a prevalent force in this country, America can be considered the most ignorant nation in the world.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

ACLU: HOW THE USA PATRIOT ACT REDEFINES “DOMESTIC TERRORISM”

ABC News: Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism; by Eric Tucker

DHS: Domestic Terrorism

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License