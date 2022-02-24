Donald Trump Fails at Another Effort to Create a Successful Business

Don't like to read?

Its name is an insult to every writer, every American, who believes in the truth. “Truth Social” is an effort by Donald Trump to mimic Twitter, which banned him for life. He has nothing to do when he is on the toilet in the early morning.

The day it was released, it failed. No one was able to sign onto the site, telling them to “try again later.” Devin Nunes was in charge: Does anything else need to be said? Now that it is up and working, sort of, Trump is already facing lawsuits for banning subscribers and censoring submissions.

Here is one person’s story about his attempts to sign onto the site:

I spent 20 frustrating minutes attempting to create a new account and getting error message after error message. Eventually, I managed to sign up with the username @stormyd, only to be told that I had been put on a waiting list ‘due to massive demand.’ I was number 194,276 in line, apparently. Which, I’m sure, is a very precise number and not something they just pulled out of the air.

Of course, there is no way to know how many actually tried to sign onto the site.

Early reports claim that submissions in opposition to Trump’s agenda have been censored, and some of the subscribers have been banned. They are already suggesting multiple lawsuits. Another failure by America’s biggest loser.

“Truth Social” will obviously be a poorly managed effort to create another propaganda machine, not as “professional” as Fox News.

This nation will not recover until the day when not a single word is printed or spoken on television by Trump or one of his lackeys. The damage done by four long years of his illegitimate presidency is despicable, and some of it is irreparable.

Intentionally dividing the nation is the most destructive crime committed by Trump and his party. This writer’s own family is divided between those who watch Fox Noise and Newsmax, and those who read. This rift will never heal in this author’s lifetime. My wife and I have lost relationships with some of the people we love most.

One mistake, on Nov. 8, 2016, has caused more damage than the attack on Pearl Harbor, the tragedies of 9/11, or the summation of every other disaster in the nation’s history.

This writer does not expect that the nation will be repaired in my lifetime. Far too many of the nation’s people share Trump’s beliefs in white supremacy, the end of democracy, the creation of a fascist government, and the shredding of the American Constitution.

This country is not composed of land, states, or edifices to capitalism. It is a compilation of a growing number of diverse people who deserve to have a caring government that performs as required by the Law of the Land.

Currently, the most corrupt government in the world is in control of American lives. Individuals can no longer allow this to be a reality. Issues such as term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court, the repeal of the Electoral College that will ensure every vote counts in presidential elections are mandatory. The end of political parties, and voting intelligently for the woman or man whose support of the issues most important to you and your family will save the dream.

This will be the greatest battle fought in this nation’s history, but we have the majority. If we vote in 2022 and 2024, we can save our country. Get mad, and get to the polls, regardless of how much effort is made by Republicans to suppress votes.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

