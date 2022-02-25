Will Putin Make Ukraine Become America’s Next Vietnam?

Don't like to read?

The war in South Vietnam was in the baby boomers generation’s time. It began in 1955 but escalated in 1965. To this day, no one in America’s government or the military can offer a satisfactory explanation for the country’s engagement in a war halfway around the world. The forces of North Vietnam offered no threat to the United States. More than 58,000 American lives were lost and none of them understood why they were put in harm’s way.

Today’s news claims that an invasion of Ukraine has begun. Russian tanks have already entered several regions of the independent country. A small number of American soldiers have arrived in the region. And although President Joe Biden claims that the nation will not engage in the conflict, however, many do not believe him.

Some Hawks in Washington are eager to challenge the Russians, claiming that an invasion of Ukraine would be “a declaration of war,” although no threat exists which could harm the United States.

People are reminded of the 2016 election. Many believe it has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that Putin interfered in America’s election, and his efforts resulted in tens of thousands of voters choosing not to go to the polls, giving Trump a victory in the Electoral College.

Interfering in the people’s most sacred right, the right to vote, was a clear declaration of war. However, America’s new, illegitimate president, Donald Trump not only ignored this crime, but he also denied that it ever happened. One continues their claim that Trump was an asset put in place by Vladimir Putin. Their first meeting was in Moscow in 1987, and they met in 2013 during the Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow to complete their plans.

Trump and Putin were given a free pass by the U.S. federal government. Neither of them has ever been punished for their crimes, proving that America’s government cannot be trusted to do what is right.

Putin has plans for Ukraine, and nothing will stop the Russian dictator. Sadly, this specific region, including Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus is occupied by a mixture of all three nations residing in each other’s country. This will be similar to the Civil War in America: brothers could be fighting brothers.

Putin’s former profession as a high-ranking officer in the former KGB left him angry when the Soviet Union was disbanded on Christmas Day, 1991. Many people believe his ultimate goal is to reunite the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

What makes this situation more frightening is the alliance between Russia and China. With the two other major nuclear powers in a shared agreement, the future of the world is once again in balance.

No one wins a war. A nuclear war would result in total destruction of life as one knows it.

In 1962, the nation’s schools held “duck and cover drills” frequently. For thirteen days in October, Americans were certain the third and final world war was to begin. The USSR built ICBM launching sites in Cuba, just 75 miles off the southern coast of Florida. This was a threat to the country, and only the courage of President John Kennedy prevented all-out war.

Throughout its 246 years, America’s leaders considered themselves to be “the world’s police.” They are not. What frightens people the most is that the U.S. military — the largest and most expensive in the world by far — has not won a war since WWII. Think about it.

Ukraine is not a crisis for the United States. Trump did more damage to the nation than any other internal conflict, including the first Civil War. Yes, I said “first,” because I believe we are engaged in the second Civil War today. one either loves their country and cherishes the Constitution or they support Trump: there is no in-between.

Op-ed by James Turnage

